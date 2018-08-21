Jessica Vosk's Album WILD AND FREE Makes Mark on Billboard Charts

Jessica Vosk: Wild and Free has climbed to #29 on the Independent Artists, #12 on the Heatseekers (up and coming musicians), #9 on theHeatseekers Middle Atlantic and #7 on the Heatseekers Northeast Billboard Charts. Released through Broadway Records, Jessica Vosk: Wild and Freemarks Vosk's solo album debut. The album is currently available at www.BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com, Spotify and iTunes, where it debuted at #14.

"Making this album has been a great love of my life," said Vosk. "I never expected the reach to be this large, and I am thankful for every single person who has listened and taken something special for themselves from these songs."

In a meteoritic rise from swing to Broadway's newest leading lady, Jessica Vosk has never been one to rest on her laurels. Recorded between headlining the national tour and joining the Broadway company of Wicked as Elphaba, Jessica unleashes her "powerhouse voice" (Hartford Courant) on her debut album "Wild and Free" - an eclectic mix of musical theatre and pop, drawn from her legendary solo shows and new favorites, including songs by Jason Robert Brown, Sara Bareilles, Sia, Pasek and Paul, Prince and more.

"Wild and Free" features arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Cameron Moncur, is produced by Michael Croiter and Robbie Rozelle and co-produced by Jessica Vosk and Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Composer Jason Robert Brown, with whom Vosk worked on Bridges of Madison County, has written the liner notes for the album.

Jessica Vosk joins the Broadway company of Wicked after having spent the last year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle and re-created the role of Fruma-Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Her other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She also starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story. jessicavosk.com @jessicavosk

