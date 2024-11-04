Jessica Vosk to Perform with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Pops will ring in the holiday season with its annual concert tradition on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Merry and Bright features Jessica Vosk (upcoming performances in Broadway's Hell's Kitchen; previous appearances in Broadway's Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, and Finding Neverland) and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA in classic carols and contemporary holiday favorites.

Jessica's new holiday album, Sleigh, on Concord Theatricals Recordings will be released on digital platforms on November 15th (physical copies available on December 6th), and features collaborations with Neil Patrick Harris, David Foster, Ariana DeBose, and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix). The single, a new arrangement of Ariana Grande's “Santa Tell Me” with new orchestrations in honor of its tenth anniversary, is available for streaming now.

“We are so excited to ring in the holidays at Carnegie Hall once again!” said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “This annual celebration is always a highlight of our season, and we're looking forward to welcoming Jessica Vosk this year for her first concerts with the orchestra. We hope to see you there!”

The New York Pops' 2024-25 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall also includes One Night Only: An Evening with Max von Essen on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.; Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. with Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg, and John Manzari; and 100 Years of Epic Film Scores on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson