Jessica Vosk Set to Release New EP, A VERY COCO CHRISTMAS
While no release date has been revealed, Vosk shared the 3-song EP is set to drop soon, just in time for Christmas.
Jessica Vosk has revealed that she will be releasing a 3-song EP entitled A Very Coco Christmas! In an Instagram post, Vosk shared, "It's a VERY COCO CHRISTMAS, BABY! Hope you're ready for some sassy Holiday cheer. 3-song EP drops soon, so stay tuned..."
Check out her Instagram post below!
Jessica Vosk is an American singer and actress, known for her work in musical theater.
Vosk is best known for her performance as the lead role of Elphaba in Wicked, which she played on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre from July 2018 to May 2019, a period that included the show's 15th Anniversary. She also starred as Elphaba in the show's second national tour from September 2016 to September 2017.
Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story.
