Jessica Vosk, Ginna Claire Mason and More to Appear as Guests on BREEDLOVE AND CHEW FU'S QUARANTINE REVIEW
Singer-songwriter Breedlove and music producer Chew Fu announced this week's lineup of guests for this week's broadcast of Breedlove And Chew Fu's Quarantine Review. The guests include Jessica Vosk, Ginna Claire Mason, Raymond Joel Matsamura, Alex Deleo, Leslie Graves, and musical duo 'Villins". The broadcast can be viewed starting at 9PM here and will not be available for streaming after the show airs.
Done in a virtual variety show format, Breedlove And Chew Fu's Quarantine Review will not only feature performances by their showbiz associates but will also serve as a platform in showcasing submissions from up and coming artists worldwide.
"We want to capture pure unconditional entertainment during these times. If you're watching, the hope is that you're already inside, and we could all do without a PSA or a rally cry to cheer up for a few hours." -- Breedlove and Chew Fu
https://www.breedloveandchewfu.com/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
Governor Cuomo Announces That New York Will Work with Five Neighboring States for Reopening Plan
With news today that New York state has possibly reached a plateau in new COVID-19 diagnoses, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for what comes nex... (read more)