Jessica Vosk, Ginna Claire Mason and More to Appear as Guests on BREEDLOVE AND CHEW FU'S QUARANTINE REVIEW

Singer-songwriter Breedlove and music producer Chew Fu announced this week's lineup of guests for this week's broadcast of Breedlove And Chew Fu's Quarantine Review. The guests include Jessica Vosk, Ginna Claire Mason, Raymond Joel Matsamura, Alex Deleo, Leslie Graves, and musical duo 'Villins". The broadcast can be viewed starting at 9PM here and will not be available for streaming after the show airs.

Done in a virtual variety show format, Breedlove And Chew Fu's Quarantine Review will not only feature performances by their showbiz associates but will also serve as a platform in showcasing submissions from up and coming artists worldwide.

"We want to capture pure unconditional entertainment during these times. If you're watching, the hope is that you're already inside, and we could all do without a PSA or a rally cry to cheer up for a few hours." -- Breedlove and Chew Fu

https://www.breedloveandchewfu.com/





