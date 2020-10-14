Jessica Keenan Wynn, Michael James Scott, Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan and More Star in A KILLER (SLUMBER) PARTY

This 90-minute pajama party will take place on Wednesday, October 28.

Following the release of the World Premiere digital musical, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, the team has announced a special digital interactive Halloween event around the series, A Killer SLUMBER Party. This one-night-only 90-minute pajama party will be hosted live on Wednesday, October 28 by YouTube star Kat Steele and A Killer Party star Michael James Scott as they chat, gossip, and watch, and share their favorite episodes and moments from A Killer Party.

Exclusively partnering with TodayTix, and offering three different packages with proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund, this live-stream virtual bash will be filled with Zoom-bombs from other cast members, questions from party guests, raffles for exclusive hot-ticket items, including some one-on-one time with your series favorites, and more. To reserve your spot, click here.

Ticket Prices & Packages:

I'm a Party Guest: $9.99

Entry to the most exclusive (killer) slumber party in October.

I'm a Suspect: $18.99

Entry to the most exclusive (killer) slumber party in October, plus a subscription to A Killer Party: Season 1, your own copy of The Mystery Bill: A Killer Party's Virtual Program, and entry in a raffle for props from the show (drawn LIVE during the party).

I'm a Detective: $24.99

All of the items above, plus entry into a raffle for exclusive virtual experiences with members of the cast (drawn LIVE during the party).

Starring theater favorites Jessica Keenan Wynn as Justine Case, Michael James Scott as Varthur McArthur, Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright, Carolee Carmello as Detective Case, Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orsonwelles, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples and Jeremy Jordan as...Jeremy Jordan, this hilarious and irreverent send-up of the classic Murder Mystery features an all-star creative team that includes Jason Howland (Music), Nathan Tysen (Lyrics), Kait Kerrigan and Rachel Axler (Book), Marc Bruni (Direction), Sarah O'Gleby (Choreography), Bobby Pearce (Costume Design), Billy Jay Stein (Music Producer) and HMS Media (Video Post-Production).

With over 100 minutes of content, plus bonus behind-the-scenes footage including bloopers, cut material, interviews with cast, and more, A Killer Party has satiated the masses while Broadway remains halted. Nearly 10,000 people have already subscribed to the new musical, which premiered on August 5, and has been streamed in more than 70 countries and been watched in all 50 states. A Killer Party is also available for licensing in the US and Canada through Music Theatre International (MTI), and franchise productions are underway in Japan and Korea. The fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode musical and a 20-track Original Cast Recording from Broadway Records are available for purchase via AKillerPartyMusical.com.

When Varthur McArthur, the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an "immersive murder mystery dinner party," no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter eager, determined, and untested Detective Case. After sequestering the guests into separate rooms (because, you know, social-distancing), she gets down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance. Sifting through lies and red herrings and a truly baffling murder mystery script left by the deceased, Case vows to find the truth and secure her future as a great detective.

For more information about A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, click here.

