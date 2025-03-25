Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver to Star in THE DEALER Series From Lucas Hnath and Sam Gold

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two major stars are coming together for a new series written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold. The Dealer, which has been acquired by Apple TV+, is set to star Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver, who will lead the original series. Gold and Hnath will also executive produce alongside dramaturg Sarah Lunnie. More details, including additional casting and production details, are to be announced.

According to Deadline, the show is "a biting exploration of power, class, seduction and culture set inside the glittering world of the high-end art market." Chastain will play a gallerist, with Driver one of her talented and temperament artists.

Hnath, Gold, and Lunnie previously worked together on the play A Doll's House, Part 2, which was nominated for several Tonys, with Laurie Metcalf taking home the award for her performance. Gold's most recent Broadway credit was the hit production of Romeo and Juliet and An Enemy of the People. He won a Tony Award for directing Fun Home.

Chastain made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of The Heiress. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the 2023 revival of A Doll's House. Her starring role in 2021 as Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye earned her awards for Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and the Academy Awards.

On stage, Driver made his Broadway debut in Mrs. Warren's Profession (2010) and subsequently acted in Man and Boy (2011) and Burn This (2019), the latter of which earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. He was recently seen in the 2024 off-Broadway production of Hold On to Me Darling.

