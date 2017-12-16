Jessica Chastain Thanks Her Agent For Protecting Her From Harvey Weinstein

Dec. 16, 2017  

Jessica Chastain publicly thanked her agent on Twitter for protecting her from Harvey Weinstein's potential abuse. Read the tweet below:

This statement follows a statement made back in October, when she tweeted that she was warned from the beginning about Weinstein.

She also mentioned that the only reason she was involved in any films Weinstein was apart of was because he joined the film, against her wishes, after she had already made it.


From This Author Stephanie Wild



