Jessica Chastain Thanks Her Agent For Protecting Her From Harvey Weinstein

Jessica Chastain publicly thanked her agent on Twitter for protecting her from Harvey Weinstein's potential abuse. Read the tweet below:

Im grateful that my agent always protected me. I was never sent to a hotelroom for a meeting. Hylda Queally warned me at the start of my career that Harvey was a bully & to set clear bounderies. I saw the abuse he dealt her for protecting her clients. I wish more had her strength pic.twitter.com/2q5M3UgonZ - Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 16, 2017

This statement follows a statement made back in October, when she tweeted that she was warned from the beginning about Weinstein.

I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an enviornment for it to happen again. - Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

She also mentioned that the only reason she was involved in any films Weinstein was apart of was because he joined the film, against her wishes, after she had already made it.

No. He bought films that I already made. - Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

Because the director wanted him, even after I spoke against it. - Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017





