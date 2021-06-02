Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Edie Falco & More to Take Part in Manhattan Theatre Club 2021 Virtual Spring Gala

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced that Manhattan Theatre Club will present its 2021 Spring Gala, "NYC MTC: A Virtual Gala for Manhattan Theatre Club," on Thursday, June 10 at 7:00pm ET. It will be available to view until 7:00pm ET on Monday, June 14. The virtual event is free to the public, but donations of any amount are encouraged.

"NYC️ MTC: A Virtual Gala for Manhattan Theatre Club" will celebrate the unique ways in which MTC is embedded in the cultural landscape of the city and its lasting impact on artists and audiences alike. The evening will feature some of MTC's most beloved family members-treasured artists, loyal supporters, students, educators, and many others-as they reflect on what MTC means to them. Featuring Genevieve Angelson, Lewis Black, Gale A. Brewer, Mark Brokaw, Blair Brown, David Cromer, Fiona Davis, Edie Falco, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Darren Goldstein, Rupert Goold, James Graham, Anchuli Felicia King, Tom Kirdahy, Nathan Lane, Ayodele Maakheru, Junior Mack, Eden Marryshow, Bryonha Marie Parham, Mary-Louise Parker, Debra Jo Rupp, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Benjamin Scheuer, Simon Stephens, R. L. Stine, Paco Tolson, Roma Torre, Meredith Vieira, Jason Michael Webb, Richard Wesley, Charlayne Woodard, Florian Zeller, and more to be announced!

The evening will also include an online auction on Charitybuzz featuring exclusive golf packages, celebrity Zoom sessions and more. See more information at www.charitybuzz.com/support/MTC. MTC is a not-for-profit theatre, and all proceeds from this annual event will benefit this mission-driven institution.

Marie T. Gallagher and Thomas F. Secunda are the co-chairs of the 2021 Spring Gala.

Visit https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/events/mtc-spring-gala-2021/ for more information and to register for event updates.

The event's Supervising Producer is Situation Interactive. Filming and editing of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues footage and additional interview segments by David Kane Productions.