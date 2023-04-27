Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Broadway World is saddened to report that Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79.

The New York Times has revealed that Springer's death comes after a brief illness, which was confirmed by Jene Galvin, Springer's close friend and his podcast executive producer.

Following a brief political career, Springer is most known for his talk show, The Jerry Springer Show, which ran for nearly three decades. Following the wildly-successful talk show, Springer starred in Judge Jerry, which ran for three seasons.

Srpinger was seen on Broadway as The Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show. He was also seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago. A rock opera based on Springer's talk show premiered Off-Broadway in 2018 after winning numerous awards including an Olivier Award for best new musical in London.

Springer's final television appearance was on The Masked Singer, in which he competed as The Beetle.

TMZ states that Springer died peacefully Thursday morning at his home in Chicago. He is survived by his daughter Katie Springer and older sister Evelyn.

Springer ended each episode of his talk show by saying: "Take care of yourself, and each other."