Jeremy Shamos Steps in After Alan Tudyk Departs Broadway's METEOR SHOWER Due to 'Creative Differences'

Producers Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson announced today that Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos will succeed Alan Tudyk in Steve Martin's new comedy Meteor Shower. Mr. Tudyk departs the production due to creative differences.

Meteor Shower begins performances Wednesday, November 1 at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) ahead of an official opening night set for Wednesday, November 29.

Jeremy Shamos received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Clybourne Park, for which he also received Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominations. Other Broadway credits include Noises Off, The Assembled Parties, Glengarry Glen Ross, Elling, Reckless, and The Rivals. Off-Broadway: The Qualms, Engaged (Obie Award), Animals Out of Paper (Drama Desk Award nomination), We Live Here, Corpus Christi, The New York Idea, 100 Saints You Should Know, Miss Witherspoon, Gutenberg!, Observe the Sons of Ulster..., Shakespeare (Abridged), Race, The Alchemist, Hamlet, Cymbeline, Dinner With Friends (Lortel Award), If I Forget (Drama Desk nomination). Television: recurring roles on "Better Call Saul" and "Nurse Jackie," guest appearances on "The Affair," "Chicago P.D.," "Limitless," "Happyish," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Unforgettable," "Fringe," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Criminal Intent." Film: Alejandro Gonzalez's Birdman, Woody Allen'sMagic in the Moonlight, Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock, and The Big Sick.

