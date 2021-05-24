Jeremy O. Harris Joins EMILY IN PARIS Season Two

"Slave Play" playwright will appear in the second season of hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris!"

Harris will play 'an iconic designer' who crosses paths with Emily (Lily Collins), according to a tweet from Netflix:

#EmilyInParis Season 2 News: Jeremy O. Harris will play an iconic fashion designer, Lucien Laviscount joins as a Brit who gets under Emily's skin before she starts to like sarcastic charm, and Arnaud Binard guest stars as the party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub. pic.twitter.com/lwiX1hZlsQ - Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) May 24, 2021

The playwright, screenwriter, and performer shared a photo of himself with Lily Collins and "Mean Girls" star Ashley Park, who also appears in the series:

How it Started: How it's Going: https://t.co/aqQ7Ul0JaA pic.twitter.com/fx6XmJpC8t - MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 24, 2021

Jeremy O. Harris is a writer and performer. His play Slave Play was nominated for a record-breaking twelve Tony Awards.

Slave Play was a New York Times Critic's Pick, winner of the 2018 Kennedy Center Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, and The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences. His other plays include: Daddy (Vineyard Theatre/The New Group); Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys (published by 53rd State Press). His work has been presented or developed by Pieter Performance Space, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, New York Theatre Workshop, Performance Space New York, and Playwrights Horizons.

Harris co-wrote A24's Zola with director Janicza Bravo, is developing a pilot at HBO, and worked on their hit new series "Euphoria." He is the 11th recipient of the Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, a resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons. Harris is a graduate of the Yale M.F.A. Playwriting Program.