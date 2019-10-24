Jeremy Kushnier and Jennifer Cody Team Up In Redhouse Arts Center's GOD OF CARNAGE

Redhouse continues its stellar 2019 season with the Tony Award-Winning play, God of Carnage co-starring two Broadway veterans Jeremy Kushnier and Jennifer Cody who both will make their Redhouse MainStage debuts. The show, will be directed by Redhouse Artistic Director, Tony Nominated actor and Director Hunter Foster, who is coming off his directorial debut at Redhouse of the smash hit RENT. "This show portrays a very realistic and sometimes uncomfortable view of parenting and manages to do it in a very fast-paced and comedic way". The show opens at Redhouse November 7th with performances running through November 17th.

This 90 minute thrill ride takes you into the most dangerous place on earth, parenthood.

Two eleven‐year‐old boys, a stick and some broken teeth are the catalyst in this tale of two families. An innocent squabble over a playground incident brings together parents in hopes of resolving the conflict. Diplomacy and niceties among adults soon deteriorates into a childish evening of name-calling, tears and tantrums. This comedic play will take audiences on an entertaining journey from civil discussion to an all-out brawl between two couples.

Veronica, a writer, and Michael, a company wholesaler, are parents to Henry.

Annette, a wealth manager, and Alan, a lawyer, are parents to Benjamin. The two couples meet to discuss the misdemeanors of their sons. The evening begins quite amicably with the four parents intending to resolve the situation diplomatically. However, as their hopes for this begin to splinter and disillusionment sets in,the evening deteriorates from one of mild unease and discomfort, into a deluge of accusations, recriminations, jealousy and rage. There is drinking, fighting and destruction of some rather lovely tulips. Boys will be boys, but can the grown‐ups be grown up enough to resolve their differences without losing sight of right and wrong?

Artistic Director Hunter Foster has assembled a cast of performers who will all make their Redhouse debuts. Acting Veterans Jennifer Cody who will star as Annette and Jeremy Kushnier as Alan both bring years of broadway experience to the Redhouse stage. They will be joined by actress Josie DeVincenzo as Veronica and playing her husband Michael is actor Sky Seals.

Actress Jennifer Cody has performed on Broadway in A Christmas Story, Shrek, Pajama Game (original revival company), Taboo (original company), Urinetown the Musical (original company), Seussical the Musical (original company), Beauty and The Beast, Grease, Cats and more. Her voice can be heard on many cartoons including her award winning role as Charlotte La Bouff in Disney's The Princess and The Frog in which she received the Annie Award (Voice Over Oscar). Another Broadway Veteran joins her onstage, Jeremy Kushnier who created the role of Ren McCormick in his Broadway debut in Footloose. His other Broadway credits include Rent, Jersey Boys and Jesus Christ Superstar and national tours include Tommy, Rent, Elton John's Aida and Next To Normal. Actress Josie DiVincenzo has worked extensively in Los Angeles, where she was seen in many acclaimed plays, and guest-starred in over 30 prime time TV shows such as "Weeds", "24", "CSI:NY", "CSI:, "Desperate Housewives", "NYPD Blue", the film "DareDevil" and many independent films, one of which, The Desperate has gone on to win an unprecedented 34 awards from film festivals around the nation. Actor Sky Seals has previously worked with Hunter Foster as Johnny Cash in Million Dollar Quartet (Johnny Cash) at the Idaho/Tahoe/Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival, Bucks County Playhouse, Cape Playhouse, Cincinnati Rep, St. Louis Rep, Geva, and Westchester Broadway Theater and has also been seen Off-Broadway at the Algonquin Theater as Dylan in Sessions: The Musical.

Joining Director Hunter Foster will be a dynamic Creative and Production team. Marie Yokohama will serve as Scenic and Lighting Designer, Costume Designer is Donnie Williams and Sound Designer is Anthony Vadala. Adrian Beck will be the Associate Director, Cynthia Reid will be Stage Manager along with Ryan Albinus who will be Assistant Stage Manager. Rounding out the team is Josh Reid who will be the Production Manager and Scott Little as Technical Director.

God of Carnage runs from November 7th-17th at Redhouse Arts Center located at 400 South Salina Street. On site, paid parking is available in the attached garage on Clinton Street. For tickets and information for God of Carnage, call the Redhouse Arts Center box office at (315) 362-2785 or visit www.theredhouse.org. God of Carnage sponsors include Season Sponsor: Pathfinder Bank, Show Sponsor: Metro Fitness, Media Sponsor: Family Times and Talkback Sponsor: M&T Bank.





