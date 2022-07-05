Jeremy Jordan to Debut His Rock Band 'Age of Madness' at Sony Hall Concert in September

SONY HALL will present "Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness" on Sunday, September 25th at 7p.

When a global pandemic hit, film/Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan found himself with some time on his hands. He and a few of his super talented friends got together and casually decided to make themselves into rock stars. Age of Madness was born as they decided to create something different, a sound that evoked both nostalgia and a sense of something brand new. Grounded by a pounding drum beat, elevated by mind-melting guitar melodies and sent skyward by a bold, sweeping violin, every song is a unique story, crafted with vocal and lyrical precision. They call themselves Age of Madness as a testimony to both where we came from and where we stand in today's bitterly divided world. Things may get loud.

"Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness" plays Sony Hall (235 West 46th Street) on Sunday, September 25th at 7p. Tickets are $30-$75. Tickets and information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184130®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsonyhall.com%2Fevents%2Fjeremy-jordan-and-age-of-madness%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Watch the 'My First Enemy' music video below!

MORE ABOUT SONY HALL

Sony Hall is the new premiere music venue in New York City focused on presenting world renowned performing artists across all music genres, powered by state of the art technology. Owned/operated by Blue Note Entertainment Group and sponsored by Sony Corporation, Sony Hall is located in the heart of New York's Theatre District (at the Paramount Hotel), with capacities of 1,000 standing and 500 seated, and a full-service restaurant and bar. Sony Hall is equipped with Sony's technologies, integrated throughout the 12,000 square-foot venue to deliver enhanced entertainment experiences to fans. Sony's proprietary multi-dimensional audio technology integrated within Sony Hall was developed to create a spatial audio experience. The system uses approximately 30 speakers allocated to the hall to realize the music experience where the performance of the artists, orchestras, and/or a band actually surrounds the audiences even it is being played by the recorded live performance. http://www.sonyhall.com/­­­