Jeremy Jordan Joins This Weekend's Seth Concert Series with Ashley Spencer and Kara Lindsay!

It was just announced that Jeremy Jordan will join Ashley Spencer with special guest Kara Lindsay as this weekend's guests on The Seth Concert Series, streaming on March 28 at 8pm ET with a replay of the concert on March 29 at 3pm ET.

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers.

Ashley Spencer was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, Ashley moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia. She then auditioned for Grease: You're The One That I Want!, a reality show casting the roles of Sandy and Danny in the Broadway revival of Grease. She went on to star on Broadway as Sandy, as well as Amber in Hairspray, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and one of three Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Miserables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy For You.

Kara Lindsay has starred on Broadway in Wicked (Glinda), Beautiful (Cynthia Weil), Newsies (Katherine) Original Cast/ Fathom Events Film. National Tours include: Wicked (Glinda), Little House on the Prairie (Laura). Paper Mill Playhouse: Newsies, Little House...Prairie. Other theater includes Sacramento Music Circus: Singin in the Rain (Kathy Seldon); NCT: Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins); Kansas City Starlight: Cinderella (Cinderella); Kansas City Rep: Cabaret (Sally Bowles); 5th Avenue: Lone Star Love (Miss Ann Page); Geva: A Christmas Carol (Belle); TV: Murphy Brown, ABC's Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Tony Awards. BFA Carnegie Mellon University.

Jeremy Jordan recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show. Next up is his lead role as seminal record producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the feature, Spinning Gold, and starring as Seymour in the New York production of the iconic Little Shop of Horrors. Other films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and Newsies. His TV work includes series regulars on CW's Supergirl, NBC's Smash and Disney Channel's Tangled, and guest starring on The Flash, Elementary and Law and Order: SVU. Other Broadway shows include his Tony-nominated starring role in Newsies, playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), starring as Tony in West Side Story, and playing leads in Rock of Ages and Waitress. Follow @JeremyMJordan for concert and music updates.