Jeremy Jordan, Jennifer Damiano, Kyle Dean Massey and More Among Lineup for BROADWAY LOVES GWEN STEFANI
The Broadway Loves series will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on May 28th when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices will celebrate the two-decade long, multi-platinum career of Grammy Award winner and fashion icon Gwen Stefani. The concerts will be musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala.
Broadway Loves Gwen Stefani will feature a set-list filled with iconic hits both from her four multi-platinum solo albums, including "Hollaback Girl," and "Used To Love You," as well as timeless classics from her time as the front-woman of No Doubt, including "Don't Speak," "Hella Good," and a dozen more from both catalogs. This is one night no pop and rock music fan should miss as Broadway's best celebrate one of the most distinctive, vivacious, and iconic vocalists and songwriters of our generation.
Featuring:
Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (The CW's 'Supergirl,' Newsies, NBC's 'Smash')
Atlantic Records recording artist LOLO (Spring Awakening, Panic At The Disco's "Miss Jackson")
Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark)
Meghann Fahy (Next to Normal, Freeform's "The Bold Type")
Kyle Dean Massey (ABC's 'Nashville,' Next to Normal, Wicked)
Emma Hunton (The Mad Ones, Freaky Friday, Spring Awakening)
Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On: The Musical)
Ginna Le Vine (The New World, Picnic)
Adam J. Levy (Broadway Loves Britney)
Ashley Loren (NBC's 'This Is Us, Jekyll and Hyde)
Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies, NBC's 'Peter Pan Live')
Krysta Rodriguez (NBC's "Smash," The Addams Family, NBC's "Trial and Error")
Nathan Salstone (Rags)
Carrie St. Louis (Cruel Intentions: The Musical, Wicked, Rock of Ages)
Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots)
with more to be announced, and final casting subject to change.
Broadway Loves Gwen Stefani is the tenth concert in the Broadway Loves series, which previously celebrated the music of Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Celine Dion, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.
Broadway Loves Gwen Stefani will be presented on May 28th, 2018 for two performances only - at 7:00PM and 9:30PM. Ticket prices start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit https://54below.com/events/broadway-loves-gwen-stefani/