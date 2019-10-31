Jenny Rose Baker, Larry Owens, Felicia Finley, And More in CARRIE 2: THE RAGE, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

Since 1976 you've been in love with Carrie White, the telekinetic teen whose catastrophic prom night captivated the nation and led to thrilling adaptations, musicals, and revivals. Since 1999, you've completely missed the fact that CARRIE has a legitimate cinematic sequel that tells story of Carrie's half-sister, Rachel, an angst-ridden rebel whose life seems to be looking up until her mysterious powers take hold. Now, with CARRIE 2: THE RAGE, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY (In Concert), you can relive the magic of CARRIE in nearly every way as prom night survivor-turned-school counselor Sue Snell seeks to help Rachel before it's too late, Rachel's hyper-religious mother tries to kill her, and popular high schoolers prove, once again, they are the absolute worst. Following a Jeff Nominated run at the Underscore Theatre Company in Chicago, this extremely 90s experience featuring an original score by Preston Max Allen, music direction by Patrick Sulken, and direction by Portia Krieger is back in NYC to remind you exactly why the White family line has endured for decades.

The cast will feature Jenny Rose Baker (Fiddler On the Roof, We Are The Tigers), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Felicia Finley (The Wedding Singer, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Katie Ladner (Wicked, Sunset Boulevard), Allie Trimm (13, Bye Bye Birdie), Trent Saunders (Aladdin), Leana Rae Concepcion, Chad Burris, Jessica Kahkoska, Samy Nour Younes, Matt Rodin, and Emily Olcott.

The composer, Preston Max Allen, also conceived and wrote book, music, and lyrics for WE ARE THE TIGERS (L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation winner for Best Lyrics/Composition, nominee for Best Production). His work has been featured at the New Amsterdam Theatre, Lincoln Center, New York Musical Festival, Signature Theatre, Musical Theatre Factory, Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub, and more.

Produced by Richard Allen and Undivided Productions in Association with Jamie Maletz Musicals.

Carrie 2: The Rage by Preston Max Allen plays The Striker Stage at The PIT (123 E 24th Street b/t Park & Lex) on Sunday, November 10th at 8:00pm. Tickets are $12. More information is available at www.thepit-nyc.com.

The Peoples Improv Theater is an award winning training center and comedy theater based in New York City. The PIT is composed of three elements: a school that focuses on the craft of improvisation, an eclectic variety of electives, and an unparalleled professional writing program; a theater that presents original comedic shows seven nights a week; and a corporate and educational workshop program that offers team building, leadership, and business training. Notable alumni include Kristen Schaal, Ellie Kemper, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Nicole Byer.

Carrie 2: The Rage will be performed at The PIT Striker Mainstage (the PIT's largest venue), located at 123 E 24th Street, between Park & Lexington. www.thepit-nyc.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You