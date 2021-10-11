Jenny Lynn Stewart Recognized with $5,000 City Artists Corps Grant From NY Foundation For The Arts and NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

Singer Jenny Lynn Stewart is one of 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York CityDepartment of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Stewart was recognized for The New York Spirit, which will bring a musical performance to Bruce's Garden, 11 Park Terrace East, in Manhattan on Saturday, October 23, 4 p.m. The outdoor, free concert is located in the Inwood neighborhood. In case of rain, the concert will be rescheduled to Sunday, October 24, 4 p.m.

The New York Spirit is a musical program of uplifting and inspiring songs targeted for the 55+ senior audience. The program includes such popular songs as "I'll Take Manhattan", "On the Sunny Side of the Street" and many other show stoppers including an audience sing-along of "New York, New York." Success stories will be shared with the audience intended to lift their spirits and inspire them for their lives going forward.

City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artist that are engaged to support the project.