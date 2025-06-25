Jennifer Damiano Drops New EP 'I'm So Sorry, Mary Jane'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last Friday, Tony-nominated actress and singer Jennifer Damiano, from Broadway's Spring Awakening, Next to Normal, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and American Psycho, shared her new EP, I'm So Sorry, Mary Jane.

The collection of songs, produced by Van Hughes, is her retelling of coming up in show business, everything it's cost, everything she's gained, and the woman she is proud to have become. The EP reflects Damiano's love of alternative music, shining a light on a part of her that may be new to Broadway audiences. Check out the new EP below.

At 15 years old, Damiano made her Broadway debut in Spring Awakening and was the youngest member of the original cast. She went on to receive a Tony Award nomination for creating the role of “Natalie” in the critically acclaimed Broadway production, Next To Normal. She returned to Broadway as the original “Mary Jane Watson” in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, with music and lyrics by U2, and starred in the Off-Broadway musical, Venice, at the Public Theatre. She was most recently on Broadway in American Psycho as "Jean."



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas