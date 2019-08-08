Jen Fellman Releases Debut Album Featuring Margo Seibert 9/27

Forbidden Drive, the debut music album from vocal powerhouse Jen Fellman with songs from the worlds of jazz, standards, Broadway, and French chanson, will be released September 27 by Broadway Records.

"I sing to share my story and explore love and identity. The songs on this album draw from a diverse repertoire of love songs that tell stories we all share - regardless of whom we love," says Fellman.

Produced by Grammy nominee and 8-time Emmy winner Michael Croiter, some highlights on the album include "Stardust" (by Hoagy Carmichael), "Les Parapluies de Cherbourg" (by Oscar & Grammy-winning composer Michel Legrand from the film Les Parapluies de Cherbourg), an enchanting original song "New York Treasure" written by Fellman and Music Director/Arranger/Orchestrator Bob Goldstone, plus songs from Broadway shows like Mack & Mabel, Show Boat, Flower Drum Song and a moving duet of "Happiness" from Stephen Sondheim's Passion between Fellman & Broadway star Margo Seibert (Rocky, In Transit) - the first time this song has been recorded by two women.

The album is now available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and on Amazon.com and will be available on iTunes and other music platforms this fall. Fellman will also offer album release concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th St) on September 21 at 9:30pm and October 19 at 9:30pm; tickets are $25-$75 and can be purchased online at www.54Below.com.

Poignant and beautiful, Forbidden Drive maps the journey of a romantic relationship from beginning to end, and the path from heartache to hope. The album musically embodies Fellman's journey as an artist and as a gay woman while exploring her life between NYC & Paris (where she lived for several years and performed at such venues as the American Embassy, the Petit Journal Montparnasse, and the Studio-Thétre of the Comédie-Française). She also has starred in shows like The Light In The Piazza and The Fantasticks, and in New York she has performed at Theatre Row, The French Consulate, Chez Josephine, NY Public Library, and regularly at Don't Tell Mama.

Album track list: "They Didn't Believe Me" (from The Girl from Utah; Music by Jerome Kern, Lyrics by Herbert Reynolds); "Golden Earrings" (Music by Victor Young, Lyrics by Jay Livingston & Ray Evans); "Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man" (from Show Boat; Music by Jerome Kern, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II); "Stardust" (Music by Hoagy Carmichael, Lyrics by Mitchell Parish); "Love Look Away" (from Flower Drum Song; Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II); "I Get Along Without You Very Well" (Music by Hoagy Carmichael, Lyrics by Jane Brown Thompson); "Happiness" (from Passion, Featuring Margo Seibert; Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim); "I Won't Send Roses" (from Mack and Mabel; Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman); "Les Parapluies de Cherbourg" (From the film Les Parapluies de Cherbourg; Music and Lyrics by Michel Legrand); "Mon Amant de Saint Jean" (Music by Emile Carrara, Lyrics by Léon Agel); "New York Treasure" (Original Song; Music by Jen Fellman and Bob Goldstone, Lyrics by Jen Fellman); "Wherever He Ain't" (from Mack and Mabel; Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman); "That's How I Say Goodbye" (cut song from Sweet Smell of Success; Music by Marvin Hamlisch, Lyrics by Craig Carnelia).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You