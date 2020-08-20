Jelani Alladin, Johanna Braddy, Michele Shay and More to Star in Livestreamed Reading of GOODNIGHT, TYLER

The reading will stream for free on YouTube at 7:00pm EST Thursday, August 27, and benefit the National Black Theatre.

Dumont Millennial Production, a new multimedia production company amplifying the unheard voices of first-generation Americans while exploring new technologies and innovative forms of storytelling, has announced its inaugural presentation, a livestreamed reading of Gooodnight, Tyler by B.J. Tindal (they/them) to benefit the National Black Theatre. The reading will stream for free on YouTube at 7:00pm EST Thursday, August 27, and remain online through 7:00pm Monday, August 31. Donations to support the National Black Theatre are encouraged.

Goodnight, Tyler is the ghost-love story of Tyler Evans, a Black boy who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. After urging his best friend to "protect his legacy" from beyond the grave, Tyler quickly loses control over the narrative of his life. As his loved ones quibble over their placement in his life, Tyler comes face to face with the reality of whose grief matters and whose lives matter most.

The reading, produced by Dumont Millennial Production, will be directed by Kent Gash and is set to feature Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules, "The Walking Dead: The World Beyond"), Johanna Braddy ("Quantico," Miss Arizona), Michele Shay (Seven Guitars - Tony® nomination), Danielle Deadwyler ("P-Valley," "Watchmen"), Jack Quaid ("The Boys," The Hunger Games), and Alex Gibson (Drama Desk Winner for Octet, SpongeBob SquarePants). The Technical Director for the reading is Neville Braithwaithe, Sound Design is by David Lamont Wilson, and the Stage Manager is Kayla Coleman.

Dumont Millennial Production is founded by Broadway and TV/film actor Jelani Alladin. "Growing up, my house on Dumont Ave. in Brownsville, Brooklyn was the most visited spot on the block," shared Alladin. "Due to my mother's connection to the community, many people old, young, rich, poor, black, white, gay, straight, and more, passed through our door; servicing those in need. Whether it be food, love, a prayer, or a laugh, visitors found what they were looking for in this place of refuge and fellowship. As a kid, whenever we had company, I would sit on the stairs, close my eyes, and listen in. Letting my imagination bring to life the stories I was spying on. Stories of overcoming adversity, pursuing the American dream, chasing love, celebrating triumphs, reckoning with the millennial world, and pioneering new efforts. Stories that in other places were considered taboo or difficult to discuss, but in this home, were told in full truth, embraced, and uplifted. Dumont Millennial Production's goal is to put these stories in motion through development of new plays, musicals, concerts, television, and film productions; all of which highlight millennial protagonists and the truth of their experiences, giving visibility to these peculiar stories that have the potential to inspire a more empathetic, equitable, and inclusive human experience for all those who choose to listen."

