Jeff Goldblum Teases 'Wonderful' Musical Number in WICKED: FOR GOOD

With his new album Still Blooming and his turn as The Wizard in the two-part adaptation of Wicked, Jeff Goldblum is showcasing his musical side. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone for their Music Now podcast, the charismatic performer shared his thoughts about his musical numbers in the two films.

“I think we did OK!" he said of his rendition of "A Sentimental Man," a song often considered one of the weakest in the Broadway musical. “There’s more to come,” he teased, referring to his other major song "Wonderful."

“I shouldn’t spoil anything, but I hope it’s in the second movie and it’s been altered a little bit. And I have high hopes for that. Jon Chu had great ideas, and Chris Scott, the choreographer — there’s a lot of moving around in that, as there was in ‘Sentimental Man.'” In the Broadway musical, the song features both The Wizard and Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo in the film.

As for his casting, Goldblum noted that he has always been drawn to the character of The Wizard, originally played by Frank Morgan in the 1939 film. “I think I’m kind of right, in some ways, to do a version. But I took it seriously. It’s a potentially complicated character, knowing where he’s coming from and what he’s thinking and feeling, and what his ideas are in his relationship with Madam Morrible..."

The second Wicked film will adapt Act 2 of the hit stage musical, picking up with the main characters after they both adopt their identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. The movie is expected to include familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine," "No Good Deed," and "For Good," along with two new numbers, including one co-written by Cynthia Erivo.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas