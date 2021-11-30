Jazz At Lincoln Center Announces 2022 Jack Rudin Championship

Jazz at Lincoln Center has announced the second annual Jack Rudin Jazz Championship, a two-day invitational competition featuring ensembles from ten of the most well-regarded university jazz programs in the country. For the first time since March 2020, students will perform publicly on the Rose Theater stage for Jazz at Lincoln Center's Jack Rudin Jazz Championship, set to take place on January 10-11, 2022 throughout Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, located on Broadway at 60th Street, New York, New York.

Although Jazz at Lincoln Center's hall was temporarily dark to audiences from March 2020 until the organization reopened on November 18, 2021, Jazz at Lincoln Center provided resources for cultural nourishment and comfort in these uncertain times. The organization made available more than 1000 digital programs-including education programs Essentially Ellington, WeBop, Swing University, Summer Jazz Academy, and new programs including A Closer Listen and Inside the Score-to reach people all over the world and bring the healing power of jazz music into homes and communities.

Ensembles competing in the 2022 Jack Rudin Jazz Championship hail from the following colleges and universities:

Brigham Young University (Provo, UT)

California State University, Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)

Indiana University Jacobs School of Music (Bloomington, IN)

Michigan State University College of Music (East Lansing, MI)

North Carolina Central University (Durham, NC)

Temple University (Philadelphia, PA)

University of Kansas (Lawrence, KS)

University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (Cincinnati, OH)

University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

University of North Carolina Greensboro (Greensboro, NC)

The Jack Rudin Jazz Championship honors the legacy of Jack Rudin, longtime supporter of Jazz at Lincoln Center, and his founding support for Essentially Ellington, the organization's signature transformative education program. Launched in 2020, right before the pandemic, the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship provides participating ensembles with quality literature and a forum for celebrating excellence and achievement, while introducing higher education to Jazz at Lincoln Center's education methodology and philosophy-extending JALC's educational mission into the sphere of professional development for the next generation of leading jazz artists.

The Jack Rudin Jazz Championship competition events will include a combo showcase in The Appel Room, an initial round of competition performances, and a final concert in Rose Theater featuring a performance by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra as well as the final competition, with a second round of competition performances by the three top-placing bands, followed by an awards ceremony and announcement of the band taking top honors. The ensembles will also participate in rehearsals and workshops throughout Rose Hall over the course of the competition.

The 2022 competition will be judged by a panel of leading jazz performers, composers, and educators: Ayn Inserto, Camille Thurman, Jeff Hamilton, Randy Brecker, and Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis.

Marsalis says of the competition's namesake, "Jack Rudin loved the music and believed in education. He believed in equal education for everyone and continued to support his high school, both financially and personally, for years after he had graduated. He was the first supporter for our Essentially Ellington Competition & Festival which is now in its 27th year, and we are proud to continue to honor him through this collegiate competition."

Marsalis continues, "It's an honor and privilege to welcome the finest collegiate students and educators from around the country to the House of Swing. Through workshops, performances, and collegial competition, the experience will exemplify the fellowship and community that is the hallmark of jazz. In these divided times, our arts exist to call us home to our greatest historic achievements and our highest aspirations."

Jazz at Lincoln Center Vice President of Education, Todd Stoll, says, "These ten bands represent the highest level of achievement in our music by young people."

A longtime supporter of Jazz at Lincoln Center, Jack Rudin and his beloved wife Susan have been steadfast in their commitment to jazz and Jazz at Lincoln Center's mission. The Rudins understood very early on the value and importance of educating youth about this important American art form-jazz. Jack was all about education for young people, particularly those who were disadvantaged. In 2012, the Rudins generously endowed Jazz at Lincoln Center's national Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Program, the first of our programs to be endowed.

Jazz at Lincoln Center serves the largest jazz education program network in the world, and its initiatives are based on the organization's 34-year history of education in jazz performance and appreciation. Goals of each program are for students to gain insight into American vernacular music and jazz, learn the communal history of jazz in a sociopolitical context, receive guidance on how to better communicate personal objectives, and gain awareness of the mission of jazz musicians today building on the aspirations laid by earlier generations.

2022 JACK RUDIN JAZZ CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETED & LIVESTREAM EVENTS:

Monday, January 10, 2022

7:00pm: Combo Showcase (Appel Room)

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

10:00am-12:00pm: Competition Part I (Rose Theater)

1:30-3:30pm: Competition Part II (Rose Theater)

7:30pm: Final Concert (Final round of competition, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performance, Awards Ceremony) (Rose Theater)

To support a safe reopening for in-person events, and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, effective Sept 13, 2021, Jazz at Lincoln Center will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a prerequisite to entering, visiting, and working in its facilities.

All guests entering Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) venues must present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and/or World Health Organization ("WHO") for emergency use, with the final dose of their vaccine administered at least 14 days before entry.

Jazz at Lincoln Center has partnered with Health Pass by CLEAR, which provides a secure, digital proof of COVID-related health insights via the free mobile app. Guests can use the CLEAR health pass to confirm identity and vaccination status by downloading the CLEAR app (for more details visit https://www.clearme.com/healthpass). For the most efficient entry possible, we encourage attendees to enroll with CLEAR at least 24 hours before the event.

In addition to Health Pass, JALC will also accept physical vaccination cards or NY State's Excelsior Pass (for more details, visit: https://epass.ny.gov), both requiring an accompanying photo ID.

Fully vaccinated children are welcome at FPRH, two weeks after they have received their final dose. Proof of Vaccination is required. Photo ID for children under 12 is not required as long as they are accompanied by fully vaccinated parents/guardians with valid photo ID.

Jazz at Lincoln Center will consider, on an individual basis, requests for reasonable accommodation to the vaccination requirement for individuals with a qualifying medical condition that prevents them from receiving the vaccination, or who object to being vaccinated on the basis of sincerely held religious beliefs and practices.