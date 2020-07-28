Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ahmad Simmons and Mary Michael Patterson Launch BRIDGE ARTS PROJECT With Virtual Workshop
Founded by three Texas natives, Bridge Arts Project is a training and mentorship program that cultivates the potential of emerging artists nationwide. BAP inspires creativity across all artistic media by providing exceptional individuals access to top industry professionals.
Bridge Arts Project is launching with a Virtual Workshop starting Monday, August 10th through Friday, August 14th, 10am-2pm EST, open to anyone aged 12+. Classes include Musical Theatre Dance, Artist Maintenance and Mindfulness, TV/Film Acting Techniques, a Hamilton audition workshop, and many more.
Jay Armstrong Johnson has been seen on Broadway in On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, Hair, and Phantom of the Opera. Off Broadway/New York credits: Scotland, PA (Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel nominations, and Outer Critics Circle Award honoree), Darling Grenadine (Roundabout), A Chorus Line (City Center), Candide (NYCO), Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic), The Most Happy Fella (Encores!), Terrence McNally's Fire and Air (CSC), The Mad Ones, Working (Prospect Theater Co, Drama Desk Award), Wild Animals You Should Know (MCC), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition. Concert: Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl. TV/Film: QUANTICO, Sex & the City 2, Law & Order: SVU. Album: Jay Armstrong Johnson LIVE at Feinstein's 54 Below (available on iTunes and broadway records.com). @Jay_A_Johnson
Ahmad Simmons is a dancer, choreographer, educator and creative producer based in New York City. He was last seen on Broadway as Diesel in Ivo van Hove's groundbreaking revival of West Side Story. Previous credits include the Original Broadway Cast of Hadestown, and most recent revival casts of Carousel and Cats. Ahmad co-starred alongside Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams as Ben Vereen in the Emmy nominated FX mini-series Fosse/Verdon. Other TV appearances include the ABC's TV remake of Dirty Dancing. Prior to his career on Broadway, Ahmad toured Internationally and all across the United States as a dancer with Parsons Dance Company, River North Dance Chicago, and Eisenhower Dance Detroit. Graduate of Point Park University.
Mary Michael Patterson has been seen as Meg Giry in Love Never Dies (First National Tour), Christine in The Phantom of the Opera (Broadway), Hope in Anything Goes (Broadway), Liesl in The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall), Marianne in Sense and Sensibility (Denver Center), Judy in White Christmas (Syracuse Stage), Kathy in Singin' in the Rain (PCLO, MTW, Marriott Theatre), Cosette in Les Miserables (Casa Manana), and over a dozen shows at The MUNY and PCLO. As a director, her work has been seen at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Arena Stage, and the Green Room 42. Graduate of the University of Michigan.
To register and for more information visit www.bridgeartsproject.org
More Hot Stories For You
-
Cameron Mackintosh Reveals He is Shutting Down PHANTOM in London and UK Tour; Pushes For Theatres to Re-Open Without Social Distancing
Cameron Mackintosh penned a piece for the Evening Standard, about his concerns for the future of the theatre industry....
Stage and Screen Actor Michael Mandell Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed....
Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win
Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Original Cast Members Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Share Their Favorite Fan Moments
A new video was released on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring the show's original stars sharing their favorite fan moments....
Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, and More Will Lead New Digital Musical A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL
World Premiere digital musical, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, will premiere on August 5, 2020. The fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode m...
VIDEO: Watch A CHORUS LINE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a very special anniversary of A Chorus Line! A Chorus Line is a musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch, l...