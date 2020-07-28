Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ahmad Simmons and Mary Michael Patterson Launch BRIDGE ARTS PROJECT With Virtual Workshop

Founded by three Texas natives, Bridge Arts Project is a training and mentorship program that cultivates the potential of emerging artists nationwide. BAP inspires creativity across all artistic media by providing exceptional individuals access to top industry professionals.

Bridge Arts Project is launching with a Virtual Workshop starting Monday, August 10th through Friday, August 14th, 10am-2pm EST, open to anyone aged 12+. Classes include Musical Theatre Dance, Artist Maintenance and Mindfulness, TV/Film Acting Techniques, a Hamilton audition workshop, and many more.

Jay Armstrong Johnson has been seen on Broadway in On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, Hair, and Phantom of the Opera. Off Broadway/New York credits: Scotland, PA (Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel nominations, and Outer Critics Circle Award honoree), Darling Grenadine (Roundabout), A Chorus Line (City Center), Candide (NYCO), Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic), The Most Happy Fella (Encores!), Terrence McNally's Fire and Air (CSC), The Mad Ones, Working (Prospect Theater Co, Drama Desk Award), Wild Animals You Should Know (MCC), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition. Concert: Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl. TV/Film: QUANTICO, Sex & the City 2, Law & Order: SVU. Album: Jay Armstrong Johnson LIVE at Feinstein's 54 Below (available on iTunes and broadway records.com). @Jay_A_Johnson

Ahmad Simmons is a dancer, choreographer, educator and creative producer based in New York City. He was last seen on Broadway as Diesel in Ivo van Hove's groundbreaking revival of West Side Story. Previous credits include the Original Broadway Cast of Hadestown, and most recent revival casts of Carousel and Cats. Ahmad co-starred alongside Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams as Ben Vereen in the Emmy nominated FX mini-series Fosse/Verdon. Other TV appearances include the ABC's TV remake of Dirty Dancing. Prior to his career on Broadway, Ahmad toured Internationally and all across the United States as a dancer with Parsons Dance Company, River North Dance Chicago, and Eisenhower Dance Detroit. Graduate of Point Park University.

Mary Michael Patterson has been seen as Meg Giry in Love Never Dies (First National Tour), Christine in The Phantom of the Opera (Broadway), Hope in Anything Goes (Broadway), Liesl in The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall), Marianne in Sense and Sensibility (Denver Center), Judy in White Christmas (Syracuse Stage), Kathy in Singin' in the Rain (PCLO, MTW, Marriott Theatre), Cosette in Les Miserables (Casa Manana), and over a dozen shows at The MUNY and PCLO. As a director, her work has been seen at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Arena Stage, and the Green Room 42. Graduate of the University of Michigan.

To register and for more information visit www.bridgeartsproject.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You