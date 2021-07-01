Jason Robert Brown, Larry Owens, Lilli Cooper and More Take the Stage At Feinstein's/54 Below This Month

This month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

Among this month's lineup are Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel, Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis, Anastasia star Christy Altomare, Ain't Too Proud star Derrick Baskin, Tony-winner Paulo Szot, A Strange Loop star Larry Owens, former Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Tony-nominee Lilli Cooper, an In the Heights reunion and more!

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

See the full July lineup here!

DERRICK BASKIN

July 2 & 3 at 7:00 PM

"Music does a lot of things for a lot of people. It's transporting, for sure. It can take you right back, years back, to the very moment certain things happened in your life. It's uplifting, it's encouraging, it's strengthening." - Aretha Franklin

Many of life's moments can only be expressed and understood through music. In his Feinstein's/54 Below headliner debut, Derrick Baskin journeys through cherished moments of love, sorrow, hope, and joy, and extends to you an invitation to live lighter than you ever have before.

Baskin is a Grammy- and Tony- nominated artist for his astounding performance in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Other noteworthy Broadway credits include Memphis The Musical, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Film/TV credits include "The Good Lord Bird" starring alongside Ethan Hawke, "Marshall" with the late Chadwick Boseman, and three seasons on Hulu's critically acclaimed sitcom "Difficult People".

$70 cover charge. $110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

KUHOO VERMA: SOUNDS OF HEALING

July 2 at 9:45 PM

"Endlessly watchable, she is the tiny, radiant creature at the bottom of Pandora's box." -Vulture

Kuhoo Verma, the star of Hulu's "Plan B" and Dave Malloy's OCTET (Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actress, Drama Desk Award) returns to Feinstein/54 Below in Sounds of Healing. They will experience the live space through voice and body, while welcoming observation and reciprocation from the audience.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

OUR NEW YORK RENAISSANCE!

A CELEBRATION IN SONG!

July 3 at 9:45 PM

The culmination of our city's re-opening is brought to us by New York City impresario Scott Siegel, who has been responsible for more than 100 sold out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below. With Scott's handpicked cast of Broadway and nightclub stars, we will celebrate, in music, all things New York, putting a punctuation mark on our highly emotional return. The weekend will end with an evening of exciting performances of famous songs that reflect the resilience of New Yorkers, the greatness of this City, and the power of music to move and inspire. Written, produced, and directed by Scott Siegel, this will be a sensational concert event that will leave you cheering!

Featuring Matthew and John Drinkwater, Brian Charles Rooney, Gabrielle Stravelli, and more!

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY CELEBRATES THE 4TH OF JULY!

July 4 at 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

Musical Theater Fireworks! Broadway Celebrates The 4th of July!

It's America's birthday! We will sing of its beauty, we will sing of its promise, and we will sing of its struggles. You'll hear the music of Broadway, Hollywood, Nashville, Motown, and more - all of it honoring the meaning of America, and all of them famous songs! From "America, The Beautiful" to "Buddy, Can You Spare a Dime?," and from Richie Havens' "Freedom," to "Molasses to Rum" from 1776. You'll hear songs like Johnny Horton's "The Battle of New Orleans," Barry McGuire's "Eve of Destruction," and Frank Sinatra's hit "The House I Live In" (the song that put him in Dutch with the House Un-American Activities Committee).

The show is a pure Americana - of every kind! Because America belongs to all of us.

So, on Independence Day, come join a wildly talented cast of Broadway and nightclub stars light up the night sky with the most famous, beloved, and stirring songs about this ongoing, heroic American Experiment called The United States.

Musical Theater Fireworks! is created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has written, directed, and produced concerts for Michael Feinstein, but is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of The Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. Scott has created more than 400 major concerts all over the world!

Featuring Matthew and John Drinkwater, John Easterlin, Adan Gallegos, Mia Gerachis, William Michals, and Brian Charles Rooney

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

STORM LARGE

July 5-7 at 7:00 PM

Storm Large cartwheeled out of the gutter of her checkered past across a thousand punk rock stages and into her infamously googled stint on CBS's "Rock Star: Supernova." From there she went on to tour the world, singing in 17 different languages-and only behaving herself somewhat-with the joyful little pop orchestra Pink Martini. Now, this self-described "genre-fluid big mouth" tours the country with her own band, Le Bonheur. Storm brought Feinstein's/54 Below to its knees last December with sold-out performances of her Holiday Ordeal, and returns with a new collection of tortured and titillating love songs; beautiful, familiar, yet subversive. Like Storm.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MIKE WARTELLA

July 5 at 9:45 PM

Broadway's Mike Wartella returns to Feinstein's/54 Below hosting a night of rock and roll, original music, and Broadway favorites reimagined. Mike, who is a singer/songwriter at heart, will fill the evening with brand new original music straight from his new debut solo album Polarity, as well as some old Broadway favorites done with a folk/rock twist. As a Broadway veteran, Mike has been seen playing children in Tuck Everlasting, Wicked, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but his edgy voice hardly matches his youthful type, so Mike is taking to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage to lead you through an evening much closer to his grown-up rocker roots. From his debut album, Mike will be previewing new original material, as well as some of his favorite folk-rock covers of "Pure Imagination" and "Round Here", and his high-octane covers of "Midnight Radio", "Worry", and "Wild Love". (Not to mention special appearances from some of his favorite Broadway pals.) This is a show you won't want to miss!

Featuring Mike Wartella and special guest Alyssa Fox

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

RSO: MIDSUMMER

Featuring Jessie Hooker-bailey, Kerstin Anderson, Ben Fankhauser, and more.

July 6 at 9:45 PM

Very Intense Productions is pleased to present RSO: MIDSUMMER.

Sacrifices have been made.

An intimate evening of songs by multi-award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver at Feinstein's/54 Below. Audience members can expect to hear tunes from the prolific list of Oliver's work, from Mrs. Sharp; Darling; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland; We Foxes; Rope; Three Points of Contact, and world premieres from Oliver's latest work performed by incredibly talented artists.

Ryan Scott Oliver was called "the future of Broadway... a major new voice in musical theatre" (Entertainment Weekly) and is "shaking up musical theater with his dark, twisted and genius work ... [Oliver] could very well be musical theater's answer to an auteur filmmaker or a gothic novelist" (Huffington Post). @ryanscottoliver on all platforms.

Featuring Kerstin Anderson, Caitlin Doak, Ben Fankhauser, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Kim Onah, Donté Wilder, Joshua Zecher-Ross (music director and piano), Rosa Avila (drums), Micah Burgess (guitars), Allison Seidner (cello), Hiroko Taguchi (violin), and Yuka Tadano (bass)

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEON'TE GOODMAN: DREAM A LITTLE DREAM

July 7 at 9:45 PM

Before the shutdown, Deon'te Goodman had never seen the streets of New York City so quiet or deserted. Not long after this discontented silence, those same streets would soon fill with the resounding calls of protests, violence, and hatred, for which there seemed to be no escape. Deon'te, overcome with anxiety and desperate for a moment of relief, decided that the best way to calm his nerves was to sleep. And dream. Dream of a world that could be. His utopian society. Using a wide array of music, from your favorite songs to reimagined classics (and MAYBE even an original or two), Dream A Little Dream is an envelope-pushing, powerful journey of what it means for art to truly imitate life. Let's unpack this God-forsaken year together!

Deon'te Goodman (he/him) was most recently seen in the Broadway cast of Hamilton. His credits include: Hamilton: An American Musical where he performs in the ensemble and understudies Aaron Burr, George Washington, and Mulligan/Madison. Regionally, Deon'te has performed roles in In The Heights, Songbird, Freedom Riders, and many others. As an activist, Deon'te works with Broadway for Racial Justice as the director of Education and outreach. As a vocal coach, he works with several performers in NYC and has acted as vocal supervisor in studio sessions with artists such as Mj Rodriguez ("Pose").

Music director: Justin P. Cowan

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PAULO SZOT

July 8 & 19 at 7:00 PM

Paulo Szot (South Pacific) celebrates the music of theaters around the world with his show An Enchanted Evening or Una Noche Encantada.

The award-winning baritone (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Theater World) returns for his 9th engagement with Feinstein's/54 Below, this time featuring the most exuberant songs from the Spanish zarzuela and musical theater stages-and much more!

A singular selection of touching and romantic songs uniquely performed with the fullness of his operatic voice combined with the intimate musicality of his native Brazil.

Paulo will be accompanied by the brilliant music director Luke Frazier with the inspired musicians from American Pops Orchestra.

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLAINE ALDEN KRAUSS: FROM THE SOUL

July 8 & 15 at 9:45 PM

After a sold-out run in 2019, Broadway and symphony performer, and 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Nominee Blaine Alden Krauss, known for Hamilton, The Cher Show, Kinky Boots, and Great Comet, brings his smash hit, From The Soul, back to Feinstein's/54 Below. The return of this high-spirited evening of music features Krauss' vocal and emotional interpretations on Funk, Broadway, and Pop favorites. With award-nominated arranger, Dylan Glatthorn, "feel-good" and inspirational arrangements include Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Purlie!, Stevie Wonder, Judy Garland and The Wiz! Don't miss out on an evening led by "...a man whose star has been on the rise with substantial speed, and with each appearance, the reasons for his ascent become more and more apparent" - BroadwayWorld.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN: PARK MAP

July 9-11 at 7:00 PM

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") returns to the stage equipped with his extraordinarily specific area of expertise: the Disney Parks. Through song, Park Map will hilariously detail the winding history of the Disney Parks while vulnerably exploring Andrew's own increasingly complex relationship with the most magical place on earth. Park Map will feature various musical styles, some of Andrew's own original songs, and possibly too much discussion about Superstar Limo.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LARRY OWENS' SONDHEIMIA

July 9 & 31 at 9:45 PM

"[Larry Owens] has the most virtuosic voice...a powerful, nimble instrument...with the kind of gravitas that could make you weep. A dynamo...well versed in Stephen Sondheim." -Jason Zinoman, The New York Times

Sondheimia: it's a state of mind. In this intimately curated cabaret, multi-award-winning musical theatre actor Larry Owens explores time, love, and ambition through the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim. Music Direction and Supervision by Josh Kight.

Larry Owens was most recently seen in the Pulitzer Prize Winning musical A Strange Loop for which he received a Drama League Nomination and the Obie, Lucille Lortel, and Drama Desk Awards. His television credits include "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Betty" (HBO), "Dash and Lily" (Netflix) and the upcoming seasons of "Modern Love" (Amazon), "Life and Beth" (Hulu) and animated voices for "Fairfax" (Amazon) and "Harley Quinn" (HBOMax).

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HIT SONGS!

July 10 at 9:45 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel Concert Event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... And now we're going to do it again, with a brand-new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featuring Lianne Marie Dobbs, John Easterlin, Ali Ewoldt, William Michals, Albert Nelthropp, and Meaghan Sands

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BARRIO SINGS BROADWAY

FEATURING IN THE HEIGHTS CAST MEMBERS

July 11 at 9:45 PM

Pop the champagne!

Following the summer blockbuster celebrated film adaptation, In the Heights alums from Broadway, the National Tour, and beyond are reuniting for a night full of vocal fireworks! Join them for a vibrant evening of music and 96,000 stories on what made their time in Washington Heights so special. Daniela and Carla will be wishing they heard it first! Featuring performances from In the Heights and celebrated musicals of stage and screen based in New York City including Hamilton, West Side Story, Newsies, RENT, and more. You'll leave feeling like you won the lottery - wepa!

Featuring Danny Bolero, J.J. Caruncho, and Arielle Jacobs

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke

Produced by Jen Sandler

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JASON ROBERT BROWN

July 12 at 7:00 PM

Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown returns to 54 Below to celebrate his first-ever vinyl release, the Craft Recordings album Coming From Inside The House: A Virtual SubCulture Concert, featuring his ferocious band in their first live performance in over a year. Featuring songs from his award-winning shows and movies, his solo albums, and a couple of surprises, this will be a joyful and cathartic JRB concert like no other!

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SKIVVIES PRESENT: LITTLE SHOP OF ROCKY HORRORS

July 12 at 9:45 PM

Rock out with The Skivvies for a night of music inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. Known for their comedic, genre-hopping mashups, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley not only strip down the arrangements - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - they literally strip down to their underwear as they perform. Having played Seymour and Audrey in productions of Little Shop of Horrors, Lauren and Nick will bring story and song to life in a personal and electric way. In addition, expect hits from The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show from their debut album and much more. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue and as Sports Illustrated's Favorite New Band, the Skivvies' award-nominated live shows is packed with big voices and crazy harmonies...but no pants.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEE ROY REAMS: REMEMBERING JERRY HERMAN

July 13 at 7:00 PM

Broadway royalty Lee Roy Reams returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand-new show celebrating his collaboration with the late great legend Jerry Herman. Lee Roy will regale audiences with glorious songs and outrageous stories from shows including La Cage aux Folles and Hello, Dolly!

Don't miss Broadway's "song & dance man nonpareil" (New York Times) as he comes back to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage!

Lee Roy's ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers. Come get the theatrical dish from a fellow who was there to see it all, from Dolly's lashes to Billy Lawlor's well-worn tap shoes.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTINE PEDI CELEBRATES CHICAGO

July 13 at 9:45 PM

The host of Sirius XM Radio's On Broadway channel and former Broadway Mama Morton Christine Pedi celebrates the spirit of Chicago with "feel good" and "bad girl" songs from the roaring 20s and beyond, classics by the composers Kander & Ebb, tunes from the movie musicals of Chicago director Rob Marshall (Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns, Nine), and a star-studded "Chicago Divas" medley featuring Ms. Pedi's famed impressions. Hear some of the great ladies of the stage and screen get their chance to play Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly!

$45 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILU HENNER: MUSIC AND MEMORIES!

JULY 14 AT 7:00 PM

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner, star of "Taxi," "Evening Shade," and Gettin' the Band Back Together, takes you on a journey through her decades long career filled with Broadway shows, movies, two hit sitcoms, and three husbands! Hilarious and heartfelt, this is an evening you won't forget!

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBBIE ROZELLE: BACK IN THE BASEMENT

JULY 14 AT 9:45 PM

After a very brief hiatus (and practically one year to the date of the release of his debut album), Robbie Rozelle returns to the basement with an all-new show just for Pride. And after a year and a half of binging all of Netflix, the acclaimed entertainer has some things to say. Join Robbie and his teeny-tiny band as they celebrate life, love and living out loud in a new hilarious romp from the creator of Songs From Inside My Locker and Tuesdays at 54 that is sure to be full of his signature medleys, razor-sharp wit, and just a soupçon of snark. He just hopes his suit jacket still fits. And if it doesn't, who cares? It's a celebration! Featuring special guest Joseph C. Townsend.

Written and Performed by Robbie Rozelle

Musical direction and Arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka

Featuring Robbie Rozelle and Joseph C. Townsend

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ORFEH: OR & MORE

JULY 15-17 AT 7:00 PM

The roof is coming off the house with the powerful Tony-nominated and Grammy-nominated diva herself, Orfeh! She'll be joined by more friends with more songs than ever before. From pop hits to Pretty Woman, you'll be dancing in your seats and waving your napkins for Or & More...and more. Orfeh will be joined by special guests to be announced soon!

Plus, their core band and singers including Niki Kimbrough, Tim Kodres, and music director Steven Jamail.

$85 cover charge. $135 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLAINE ALDEN KRAUSS: FROM THE SOUL

JULY 8 & 15 AT 9:45 PM

"Blaine Alden Krauss. All the damn things." - BroadwayWorld

After a sold-out run in 2019, Broadway and symphony performer Blaine Alden Krauss, known for Hamilton, The Cher Show, Kinky Boots, and Great Comet and 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Nominee brings his smash hit, From The Soul, back to Feinstein's/54 Below. The return of this high-spirited evening of music features Krauss' vocal and emotional interpretations on Funk, Broadway, and Pop favorites. With award-nominated arranger, Dylan Glatthorn, "feel-good" and inspirational arrangements include Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Purlie!, Stevie Wonder, Judy Garland and The Wiz! Don't miss out on an evening led by "...a man whose star has been on the rise with substantial speed, and with each appearance, the reasons for his ascent become more and more apparent" - BroadwayWorld

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TAYLOR SORICE

JULY 16 AT 9:45 PM

Taylor Sorice is a singer/songwriter/performer who has been singing since before she could walk. Known as SORICE on the Jazz Billboard charts with the hit single, "You Better Know It" and her latest single, "I Won't Be Your Fool," Taylor is a multi-genre singer who started her career singing and studying musical theatre right here in Manhattan.

Join us for An Evening With Taylor Sorice as she takes us on a journey on the roles and songs that shaped her career into what it is today! You'll hear musical theatre classics from the shows that shaped her like Anastasia, Little Women, and South Pacific, and plenty of SORICE originals and pop covers, too. You'll laugh, you might cry, and you will certainly enjoy the surprises she has in store for you along the way!

An Evening With Taylor Sorice is directed and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Featuring Taylor Sorice, Christopher Hlinka, and Jacqueline Balducci.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ARI GROOVES: MESSAGE FROM A WANDERER

JULY 17 AT 9:45 PM

Celebrating Ari Grooves' upcoming and debut album, Ari Groover a.k.a "Ari Grooves" (Holler If Ya Hear Me, Bare), is a Broadway gem/DJ that has something to say. Message From a Wanderer is about a woman with gifts from the future going back to the past, to the year of 2020, to find the understanding of self and what it truly means to be a "wanderer". 2020 seems like the year of devastation, filled with major changes that feel discouraging. The wanderer is making us unpack ourselves to see the masterpieces we are. Little do we know, the journey we are about to take will be the start of a new renaissance. We are all wanderers looking up to the sky for answers! Let's celebrate with Ari Grooves and friends!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SALLY WILFERT

JULY 18 & 20 AT 7:00 PM

Sally Wilfert (Assassins, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her brand-new show, How Did I End Up Here? She and music director Joseph Thalken take you on a musical journey from innocent Ohio farm girl to acclaimed Broadway songstress. Praised by the New York Times as "sublime, touching and moving" and singled-out by Theatre Pizzazz for her "shimmering soprano with a light-hearted belt and just a touch of pathos," this is a show not to be missed!

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NATALIE WALKER: MAD SCENES

JULY 18 AT 9:45 PM

Natalie Walker spent the pandemic somewhere outside of her body watching her brain shatter and reassemble and shatter and reassemble ad infinitum (Latin, highbrow....). Now the only thing that feels in any way grounding to her is to sing and/or scream in a basement and be witnessed throughout, so she is going it alone at Feinstein's/54 Below for the very first time after successfully riding the coattails of her extraordinary friends in prior engagements with Bonnie Milligan and Heath Saunders. In the grand classical tradition (opera, highbrow....), Natalie Walker: Mad Scenes is an evening dedicated to the art of unhinging. Accompanied by music director Dan Garmon, Walker will take the audience* on a tour from hebetude to hysteria, Lucia to Liza, Norma to Neely, Beale to Bensimon (Housewives, highbrow, taste is meaningless) and back again.

*Walker's rider stipulates that the audience ratio of close friends to people she doesn't know very well be correct, so the vibe is "warm and supportive" but stops far short of "maybe an intervention?" She doesn't know what that exact ratio is and never will because she does not respect numbers as an art form but trusts everyone to "just be cool" and "sort of feel it out."

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN TARTAGLIA: BETTER GET TO LIVIN'

JULY 19 AT 9:45 PM

John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Fraggle Rock, Sunday Funday On Broadway) returns to 54 Below in a brand spanking new uplifting, uproarious (and maybe occasionally just a little bit inappropriate) show to celebrate 35 years of his eclectic career. Directed by Donna Drake and featuring never before told stories, surprise guests, backstage secrets and much more, this is one night at 54 Below you don't want to miss!

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARIA WIRRIES-JULY 20 AT 9:45 PM

Broadway actress and songwriter Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen), a southern, witchy, hippy, immigrant, activist, black, queer, girl shares a night of original songs and covers that incapsulate her as a human and artist. Featuring songs off of her debut album, Just Keep Singing, and a kick ass band of musicians including her partner and producer Matt SanGiovanni.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ: BACK ON 54TH STREET

JULY 21 AT 7:00 PM

Mauricio Martínez: Back on 54th Street

The star of Broadway's On Your Feet! is back at 54 Below with a brand-new show.

Mauricio was most recently seen in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. In addition to playing Emilio Estefan on the Great White Way in the musical On Your Feet!, he also conquered the role on the national tour.

In this concert, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, taking the audience on a musical journey of his multifaceted career, love life and more.

Martínez is an International Emmy Winner for the TV show "El Vato" (NBC Universo) and was household name in Latin America before crossing over to Broadway, having starred as the leading man in the Mexico productions of Beauty and The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and A View From The Bridge.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JELANI REMY

JULY 21 & 27 AT 9:45 PM

They say, "home is where the heart is." Well, Jelani Remy's heart is overjoyed to be back at one of his favorite places doing his favorite thing. 54 Below is our New York cabaret home! Join Jelani for an unforgettable evening of song.

Prior to resuming his starring role of Eddie Kendricks in the Tony Award® winning production of Ain't Too Proud, Jelani Remy serves up a feast of pop, soul, and musical theater songs in his own dynamic, signature style. One of the most popular and charismatic young actors on Broadway, Jelani will serenade audiences with his smooth, silky tenor and onstage charm. Join him for an evening of love and laughter as he makes his solo debut in Broadway's Living Room.

Jelani's credits include three years as Simba in the Broadway, National Tour and Vegas company of Disney's The Lion King, as well as parts in Disney's High School Musical and High School Musical 2, Parade, Cabaret, and the recent off-Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BETH LEAVEL: IT'S NOT ABOUT ME

JULY 22 & 23 AT 7:00 PM

ENCORE RETURN BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is bringing her brand-new show to Feinstein's/54 Below for even more fun! It's Not About Me is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.

Music Direction by Phil Reno

$75 cover charge. $120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTY ALTOMARE

JULY 22 AT 9:45 PM

Broadway's original Anya, Christy Altomare is making her return to the New York stage this summer with her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Opposite her music director and Fairy Godfairy, Benjamin Rauhala, the beloved Drama Desk Nominee will share intimate backstage stories from her life on-stage and off and sing favorite selections from her Broadway and Off-Broadway career, as well as songs from her new album "Wandering Bird." Audiences can expect songs from Spring Awakening, Carrie, Mamma Mia, Anastasia, and many more Broadway favorites, as audiences see Christy as they never have before, back home in Broadway's Living Room.

Featuring Christy Altomare and Benjamin Rauhala

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOE GULLA: THE BRONX QUEEN

JULY 23 AT 9:45 PM

The Bronx Queen... back by popular demand! Playwright/actor/reality star Joe Gulla returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after his sold-out debut! Best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Garbo, Gay.Porn.Mafia, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Joe brings his smart/fun/funny/fearless solo show back to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. In the tradition of legendary monologist Spalding Gray, Joe sits alone at a table, notebook, and bottle of water at the ready as he (bait and!) tackles the seriocomic issue of growing up as a gay Italian boy... in the Bronx!

As an actor, Joe played Joey in San Francisco's Tony & Tina's Wedding for many years and Frankie in Off-Broadway's My Big Gay Italian Wedding. He also starred on NBC's "Lost," one of television's first adventure reality series. Joe was featured on Season 3 of HBO's "The Deuce" and will appear in the upcoming HBO mini-series, "White House Plumbers" this fall.

This Feinstein's/54 performance of The Bronx Queen will feature special guest, actor/chanteuse Susan Campanaro. Susan has been a company member of the hit Off-Broadway show, Tony & Tina's Wedding in NYC, US tours, and Japan for 28 years. Susan also co-wrote and performs in Missing Person, a musical based on her legendary nightlife persona, Lavinia Draper. You can catch some of Susan's formidable acting in Joe Gulla's Reel Wood, set to have its NYC World Premiere later in 2021.

Provocative, poignant, hysterical, The Bronx Queen, with its electric combination of spoken word and song, packs a Bronx-style emotional punch. Gulla's performance promises real tears from equal parts crying and laughing!

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ADAM PASCAL

JULY 24, 26 & 27 AT 7:00 PM & JULY 25, AUGUST 2 & 9 AT 9:45 PM

Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an intimate acoustic performance, taking the audience through his Broadway career thus far. Beginning with Rent and Aida and up through Something Rotten and Pretty Woman, Adam takes the audience on a musical journey through each show, chronicling his experiences on Broadway and in life.

$70 cover charge. $110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOE ICONIS

JULY 24 & 26 AT 9:45 PM

"Joe Iconis is the future of musical theater." - The New York Times

Tony Award® nominated songwriter Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Smash, Love in Hate Nation) is all fired up to make an explosive and celebratory return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a series of homecoming solo gigs unlike any he has done before. Mr. Iconis will perform some of his best-known tunes, as well as brand new material from shows in the works, test runs, singalongs, and a whole lot of banging on that gorgeous grand. Come knock back a stiff drink, have a good old-fashioned cry, share a laugh with a stranger, and shake off your dust with contemporary musical theater's favorite maverick writer. Each raucous yet intimate show will feature a different set and a special surprise guest.

Featuring Joe Iconis, Badia Farha, Andrew Barth Feldman (July 24 only), Andrew Rannells (July 26 only), Marques Walls and Jason SweetTooth Williams

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED

JULY 25 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LILLI COOPER: ALL THE FEELS

JULY 28 & AUGUST 15 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway leading lady and Tony Award® nominee Lilli Cooper makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Lilli will regale audiences with showtunes, standards and singles, in her gorgeous signature style... singing the music that gave her LIFE as she brings a new life into the world!

Lilli Cooper was nominated for a Tony Award® for her performance as Julie Nichols in Tootsie. She originated the roles of Sandy Cheeks in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical and Martha Bessel in Spring Awakening. She toured the country with Wicked, and played Elphaba in three countries. Other theater favorites: Mack and Mabel (City Center: Encores!), tick, tick... BOOM! (Keen Company), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). Sundown Yellow Moon (WP Theater, Ars Nova) TV: "Dynasty", "The Good Fight", "The Code", "Elementary", "Instinct", "Bull". lillicooper.com

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JARED WEISS SINGS BOB DYLAN

JULY 28 AT 9:45 PM

Singer-Songwriter/Actor Jared Weiss (Isolated Thunderstorms LP, Search: Paul Clayton, Joe Iconis & Family) brings his unique interpretation of Bob Dylan back to 54 Below with DYLAN ON DYLAN. Complete with his classic backup band, this musical tour through Dylan's psyche follows the Bard from his early Greenwich Village days up to his seminal mid-70's Rolling Thunder Revue tour. Expect to hear a mix of favorite and lesser-known tunes that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about Bob Dylan.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

EMILY SKINNER: A BROAD WITH A BROAD BROAD MIND

JULY 29-31 AT 7:00 PM

Ready to have a really good time again? Join this Tony Award® nominated Broadway badass for a joyful, empowering, funny, musical evening highlighting things that make us feel PLEASURE. Fun will be had!

EMILY SKINNER has unequivocally established herself as one of Broadway's most engaging and versatile performers.

She recently appeared on Broadway as Georgia Holt, Cher's Mother in The Cher Show.

In the fall 2017 Broadway season, she had the honor of being directed by Hal Prince in his new show Prince of Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club, where she was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award. She was also seen that same year Off-Broadway in Transport Group's much lauded revival of Picnic (she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance).

She appeared previously on Broadway starring in the acclaimed musical Billy Elliot. Handpicked by Oscar-winning director Stephen Daldry, she was the very first American selected to play the role of Billy's dance teacher Mrs. Wilkinson and received a Broadway World Award for her performance. Emily was nominated for a Tony Award® (along with Alice Ripley) and received a Drama League Award for her performance as Daisy Hilton in the brilliant but short-lived Side Show.

Her other Broadway credits include JEKYLL & HYDE, JAMES JOYCE'S THE DEAD (opposite Christopher Walken), THE FULL MONTY and DINNER AT EIGHT (Outer Critics Circle nomination).

She has appeared in numerous productions around the country, headlined with symphonies around the world, and her many recordings can be found on Amazon.com and iTunes.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN MINNOCK

JULY 29 AT 9:45 PM

Vocalist John Minnock returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for a high energy jazz-infused show, celebrating the release of his 2020 album, Herring Cove. With him is special guest, NEA Jazz Master and Grammy-nominee saxophonist, Dave Liebman. Mr. Minnock performs material remaining faithful to and drawing from his background as a gay man and the LGBTQ community. This includes original songs, re-imagined standards, and a new song written for the album by music industry legend, David Shire.

Mr. Minnock is the recipient of the 2019 HotHouse/Jazzmobile NYC Readers Best Male Vocalist award.

"Minnock is a leader with an empowered vision...sympathetic emotions we all feel, everyone, though especially the gay men who will find their own stories here. Particularly special to the success of Herring Cove is the contribution of Academy Award winner David Shire, providing two songs for Minnock, who skillfully embodies the Maestro's mood. Minnock's performance is articulate and emotionally in contact with Mr. Shire's artistry." - Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

"Courageous storytelling...Minnock's phrasing seamlessly veers from romantic to lighthearted and acerbic alongside an accomplished crew that includes saxophonist/producer Dave Liebman...consistently uses his dramatic inflections to serve the songs contrasting tones." - Aaron Cohen, DownBeat

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBERT BANNON: UNFINISHED BUSINESS

July 30 At 9:45 Pm

Entertainer Robert Bannon returns to 54 Below to celebrate his brand-new album "Unfinished Business." with a brand new one man show! From his debut single "From A Distance" to the Pride Anthem "I Think He Knew" by Matt Gould & Griffin Matthews to classics such as "All of Me," "The Look of Love," "How Will I Know," and more- there is something for everyone! Joining Robert will be an all-star band and plenty of surprises.

Woven throughout the musical performances, you will get a first-hand look at Robert's story of being a child Juilliard trained performer, leaving music to become a teacher, his journey back, and all the heartache, tragedy, and triumph along the way! Robert has performed at Madison Square Garden, The Beacon Theatre, alongside Patti LaBelle, Rosie O'Donnell, in musicals such as Rent, We Will Rock You, My Big Gay Italian Wedding, and has appeared on SNL! He is the co-host of the virtual talk show sensations "The Broadway Cast Reunion" & "Quarantine, Cabaret, and Cocktails." For more info visit www.RobertBannon.com

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.