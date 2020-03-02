Jason Gotay Joins the Cast of HBO Max's GOSSIP GIRL Reboot

Variety reports that "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" and "Bring it On" Broadway star Jason Gotay has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max reboot of "Gossip Girl."

Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, and Johnathan Fernandez will also star. Kristen Bell is returning to voice the narrator, as she did on the original series.

Set eight years after the original's finale, the "Gossip Girl" update will follow a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of the GOSSIP GIRL site. It will explore how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.

The original series starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, and Taylor Momsen.

Jason Gotay has appeared on Broadway in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark and Bring it On. He was previously seen on stage at City Center in Call Me Madam. Television credits include NBC'S PETER PAN LIVE! (Tootles/Lost Boy). He has created roles in the world premieres of Stephen Schwartz's The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Freaky Friday (Original Cast Recording), and A Bronx Tale. He has also performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Signature Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Theater Under the Stars, North Carolina Theatre, and The Muny among others.

Watch Gotay perform "Something to Hold Onto" from "Between The Lines" here:

Read the original story on Variety.





