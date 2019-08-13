Jason Danieley Will Honor Late Wife Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR Benefit Concert

Aug. 13, 2019  

Jason Danieley will honor his late wife Marin Mazzie with Sunflower Power Hour, a benefit concert in support of Cancer Support Community. On September 13, 2018, Mazzie passed away from ovarian cancer.

The concert will take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 22 at 6pm.

Danieley will host the evening, which features uplifting performances by some of Broadway's brightest stars as they pay tribute to Mazzie's achievements and advocacy.

In addition to Jason, performers will include Liz Callaway, Victor Garber, Rebecca Luker, Howard McGillan, Debra Monk, David Hyde Pierce, Sally Wilfert, and Karen Ziemba. Please note that all performances are subject to change at any time.

Those unable to attend the benefit concert can honor Marin's legacy by making a donation to CSC. As a special thank you, a gift of $25 or more will receive a limited-edition sunflower power wrist band in memory of the actress's love of sunflowers which were an inspiration to her during her treatment.

To learn more about CSC, please visit www.cancersupportcommunity.org

All tickets include a three-course prix fixe, Wine, Beer, and Soda.

For tickets and more information, visit https://54below.com/events/cancer-support-community-fundraiser/.



