Jasmine Amy Rogers Will Host NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert

Witness the next generation of Broadway take center stage when Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ NextGen Spotlight returns to The Green Room 42 on September 29, 2025, hosted by Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers. The evening features rising stars sharing songs and stories in an intimate benefit concert, presented by Broadway Cares’ NextGen Advocates.

Directed and curated by Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical), the one-night-only performance starts at 7 pm Eastern, at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, NYC) and will be streamed online.

In-person tickets start at $30; livestream tickets are $20. Get tickets now at broadwaycares.org/spotlight2025.

Rogers just wrapped her celebrated Broadway debut as Betty Boop in BOOP! The Musical, which earned her a Tony nomination. She’s set to star as Olive Ostrovsky in the anticipated revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, coming to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages this fall.

Remy recently completed his run as the dual role of Mayor Goldie Wilson III/Marvin​ Berry in Broadway’s hit Back to the Future: The Musical. He starred as Eddie Kendricks in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and made his Broadway debut as Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.

Rogers will join rising stars and Broadway favorites for an intimate, insider evening celebrating the next generation of theater. This year’s performers and special guests will be announced next month. Last year’s lineup featured Amber Ardolino (The Great Gatsby in Seoul, South Korea), Ali Louis Bourzgui (Hadestown), 2023 Jimmy Award winner Lauren Marchand, 2025 Tony Award nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy) and more.

The NextGen Advocates (broadwaycares.org/nextgen) are young professional ambassadors committed to supporting the work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. They strive to reach a diverse community of donors and build a sustainable foundation for the vital annual grants made to the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) and more than 450 social service organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Every donation will help provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more to people across the country, including those in entertainment and performing arts, affected by HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses or facing life crises.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.