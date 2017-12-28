Jane Lynch Gets a Gimmick and Shares Photo of Herself in GYPSY

Jane Lynch has always been full of surprises. She recently shared a photo on Twitter of herself starring as Electra in Gypsy in 1979. Check it out below!

Jane Lynch is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her portrayal of Sue Sylvester on Glee and she is currently the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night.

Set during the vaudeville era, Gypsy is about a relentless stage mother, Rose, who travels the country with her two daughters, June and Louise, and their manager, Herbie. While June and Louise wish their mother would settle down and marry Herbie, Rose continues to pursue dreams of stardom for her girls. When June deserts the act, Rose turns her attention to the shy Louise, whom she hopes to fashion into a star. When the act is booked into a burlesque house by mistake, Louise is forced into the spotlight and Gypsy Rose Lee is born.

Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, this legendary musical features book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Sam Mendes directs.





Related Articles