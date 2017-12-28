Jane Lynch Gets a Gimmick and Shares Photo of Herself in GYPSY

Dec. 28, 2017  

Jane Lynch has always been full of surprises. She recently shared a photo on Twitter of herself starring as Electra in Gypsy in 1979. Check it out below!

Jane Lynch is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her portrayal of Sue Sylvester on Glee and she is currently the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night.

Set during the vaudeville era, Gypsy is about a relentless stage mother, Rose, who travels the country with her two daughters, June and Louise, and their manager, Herbie. While June and Louise wish their mother would settle down and marry Herbie, Rose continues to pursue dreams of stardom for her girls. When June deserts the act, Rose turns her attention to the shy Louise, whom she hopes to fashion into a star. When the act is booked into a burlesque house by mistake, Louise is forced into the spotlight and Gypsy Rose Lee is born.

Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, this legendary musical features book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Sam Mendes directs.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Rose Marie, Legendary Star of Broadway, Film & TV Dies at 94
  • Rialto Chatter: Will Audra McDonald be the Next Dolly?
  • Vote For The 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards!
  • CBS to Air Encore of CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, Today
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda's Abuela Mundi Passes Away Over Christmas
  • Stealing the Spotlight: Counting Down the Best Musical Moments of 2017

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com