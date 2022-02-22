James Vincent Meredith, Priscilla Lopez & More to Star in THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH. The production, which coincides with the 125th Anniversary of Wilder's birth, is directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, making her Broadway debut, and begins previews Friday, April 1 prior to opening on Monday, April 25 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH's large cast will feature Eunice Bae, Gabby Beans, Terry Bell, Ritisha Chakraborty, William DeMeritt, Jeremy Gallardo, Paige Gilbert, Avery Glymph, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Maya Loren Jackson, Anaseini Katoa, Cameron Keitt, Megan Lomax, Kathiamarice Lopez, Priscilla Lopez, James Vincent Meredith, Lindsay Rico, Julian Robertson, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Roslyn Ruff, Julyana Soelistyo, Phillip Taratula, Beau Thom, Alphonso Walker, Jr., Adrienne Wells and Sarin Monae West.

Recipient of the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Thornton Wilder's visionary masterpiece THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH illuminates the endurance of the human spirit as it follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood, and war. The Antrobus Family will be played by James Vincent Meredith as Mr. Antrobus, Roslyn Ruff as Mrs. Antrobus, and Paige Gilbert and Julian Robertson as their children Gladys and Henry. Gabby Beans will play their maid, Sabina. Tony Award-winner Priscilla Lopez will be featured as the Fortune Teller.

"THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH is about a family that encounters the end of the world over and over and over again," said director Lileana Blain-Cruz. "To be on the brink of extinction - and yet manage to survive - not only survive but invent and laugh and LIVE and LEARN - is extraordinary! I find that extraordinariness - the surreal nature of survival - manifested so incredibly in the Black experience and is why I'm so thrilled to bring this particular company of actors together -for this production. The astounding theatrical collisions that Wilder presented in the 40's during World War II - now get to be examined in a new way with a cast that embodies the complexity that is America." Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will contribute additional material for this production.

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH will have sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Hannah Wasileski, all of whom are making their Beaumont debuts. Charles M. Turner III is the Stage Manager.

