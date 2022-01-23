James Snyder's Contract Terminated at CURSED CHILD Following Misconduct Investigation

According to the production, "on November 19, 2021, the producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for the first time received a complaint from Diane Davis regarding the conduct of fellow cast member James Snyder. Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract. Ms. Davis has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy - and to maintain the integrity of the investigation - we will make no further comment regarding the matter.

We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported. "