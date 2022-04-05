James Monroe Iglehart to Join TRUE CRIME OBSESSED Podcast at The Hayes Theater, April 11

This Monday, "True Crime Obsessed," the smash hit podcast will present a historic show at the Hayes Theater, marking the first time in history a podcast has performed live on Broadway.

Throughout the evening, Hinds and Pensavalle will be joined on stage by an ensemble of performers as well as their Broadway pal & Tony Award- winner James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's "Aladdin", "Hamilton).

At the event Patrick Hinds and Gillian Pensavalle will recap NBC's Dateline Episode "Killer Role." An actress playing a killer in a horror film is so good, you'd almost think she'd done it in real life. Turns out she had. Keith Morrison takes you inside a story where fiction and reality collide.

"We are so unbelievably excited and honored to be bringing our show to Broadway. We're both theater kids at heart and we met because we were both making Broadway podcasts, so this is just a full circle dream come true! And to get to make a little history in the process by being Broadway's first podcast? We just couldn't be more excited about this," said "True Crime Obsessed" co-hosts Patrick Hinds and Gillian Pensavalle.

No stranger to Broadway, Hinds and Pensavalle's podcast careers first originated in the theatrical space. Hinds previously served as host of the popular "Theater People" podcast, a show featuring full-length interviews with Tony winners, Broadway legends, and today's brightest theater stars. He also launched successful podcasts "Broadway Backstory" as well as "The Official Disney on Broadway Podcast." Pensavalle is the creator and host of "Hamilcast: A Hamilton Podcast," the official podcast of the smash hit musical.

This one-night-only performance is currently sold out. The Hayes Theater is located at 240 W. 44th Street, New York City.

Hit true crime/comedy podcast "True Crime Obsessed" was created and hosted by Patrick Hinds and Gillian Pensavalle. Since its premiere, the podcast has amassed over 100 million downloads. Each week, the pair recap the true crime films and series that have captured the world's attention, including "Fyre Fraud," "The Ted Bundy Tapes," "The Case Against Adnan Syed," "The Disappearance of Maura Murray," and more - breaking each story down for listeners with their signature hilarity and sass, with the criminals always the butt of the joke. "True Crime Obsessed" is available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

For more information about the podcast and to purchase tickets to live shows, visit truecrimeobsessed.com.