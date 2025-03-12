James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson and Utkarsh Ambudkar to Join FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Shows

Freestyle Love Supreme will welcome Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart (WONDERFUL WORLD, ALADDIN, HAMILTON) and Grammy Award Winner and Tony Nominee Christopher Jackson (HAMILTON, IN THE HEIGHTS), and actor, rapper and singer Utkarsh Ambudkar (GHOSTS, RUNNING POINT, PITCH PERFECT) to be featured on the mic at their upcoming shows, March 19 and 21, 2025, at the Gramercy Theatre.

Iglehart will join for the March 19th performance, with Jackson and Ambudkar joining on March 21st. Andrew Bancroft, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, Kaila Mullady and Chris Sullivan will be featured in both shows.

Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 before In the Heights and Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's “A Love Supreme,” with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues, and hip-hop. It is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal styling, often with special surprise guests. The MCs, musicians, and beatboxers take the audience on a completely improvised musical ride, all based off of audience suggestions. The recipient of a special 2020 Tony Award, FLS has performed on stages from Cape Town to Melbourne to Edinburgh to NYC and practically everywhere in between. They are the subject of the Hulu documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.” Freestyle Love Supreme was produced off-Broadway and on Broadway twice by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, along with a US tour and a residency at the Venetian Las Vegas in 2022.