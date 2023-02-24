Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
James Corden Will Join THE LION KING For THE LAST LAST LATE LATE SHOW Special

THE LAST LAST LATE LATE SHOW will air Thursday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Feb. 24, 2023  

Global superstar Tom Cruise is reuniting with James Corden for one final, over-the-top sketch to celebrate the conclusion of James Corden's THE LATE LATE SHOW tenure on CBS' THE LAST LAST LATE LATE SHOW special.

After Cruise previously joined Corden on THE LATE LATE SHOW for huge, daredevil segments including piloting fighter jets and skydiving, the tables will turn as Corden has Cruise take part in an epic musical performance during "The Lion King" at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.

Additional details for the special will be announced in coming weeks along with many more megastars joining Corden during the final two months of THE LATE LATE SHOW for chat and popular recurring segments like Carpool Karaoke, Crosswalk the Musical, Take a Break and more!

THE LAST LAST LATE LATE SHOW will air Thursday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) ahead of the final broadcast of THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden that night (12:37-1:37 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +*.

Since Corden took over as host of THE LATE LATE SHOW on March 23, 2015, the series has been nominated for 27 Emmy Awards, including "Outstanding Variety Talk Series" in four consecutive years.

The show has earned seven Emmy Award wins for "Outstanding Variety Special - Pre-Recorded" for "Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool" (2019), "Outstanding Interactive Program" (2016), "Outstanding Variety Special" for "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special" (2016 and 2017) and "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" and "Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" for "James Corden's Next James Corden" in 2018.

THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden has been a pioneer in the late night digital space boasting five of the 10 most watched late night clips currently available on YouTube, including "Adele Carpool Karaoke" (259 million views), "One Direction Carpool Karaoke" (194 million views) and "Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke" (158 million views). The series has amassed over 45 million followers/subscribers across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

As a thank you to the fans, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden will increase the audience size during the final months to accommodate those who want to attend a taping before the popular late night series wraps. Fans can go to here for ticket information.


