Jamaal Fields-Green to Take Over Title Role in National Tour of MJ

The second year National Tour cast of MJ has been revealed!



Beginning July 30, Jamaal Fields-Green will assume the title role of ‘MJ’ after achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London’s West End. A graduate from the Hartt School, Fields-Green appeared in the Hamilton National Tour as Laurens/Philip. Film and TV roles include: Freeform’s That Thing About Harry and “Chicago PD.”

Jamaal Fields-Green is joined on tour by Jordan Markus (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Jed Resnick (Dave), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).



The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Jōvan Dansberry (Randy Jackson/Ensemble), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle DuPree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Erik Hamilton (MJ/Michael Standby), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Amber Jackson (Ensemble), Faith Jones (Swing), Jacobi Kai (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble) and Charles P. Way (Swing).



He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to cities across the United States in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold-out crowds on Broadway, in London’s West End, and in cities throughout America.



The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Victor Simonson. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.



The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan and Assistant Stage Managers Christopher K Anaya-Gorman and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin T. Scholl and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.



MJ’s First National Tour began performances at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre on August 1, 2023, and officially opened on August 9, 2023.