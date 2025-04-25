Jake Gyllenhaal Will Be Honored at Manhattan Theatre Club's Spring Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manhattan Theatre Club has announced that their 2025 annual Spring Gala will honor Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal on Monday, May 19 at Cipriani 42nd Street. Jake Gyllenhaal, now starring on Broadway in Othello on Broadway, co-starred in MTC's acclaimed 2015 production of Nick Payne's Constellations. He then served on MTC's Board of Directors from 2015 to 2023 and has been a supporter of their student outreach programs.

As previously announced, the Spring Gala will be hosted by three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters and will also honor Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). The event begins with cocktails at 7:00 PM, followed by dinner and the gala show featuring performances from Dead Outlaw, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Sunset Boulevard and more shows to be announced. The funds raised by this spectacular event will help Manhattan Theatre Club, one of America's preeminent not-for-profit theatres, continue to develop and produce the highest quality of new work for the stage like this season's Eureka Day, Bad Kreyòl, The Hills of California, Vladimir, Dakar 2000, We Had a World and Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, as well as help fund its robust Artistic Development program and MTC Learning and Community Engagement initiatives, which bring the power of live theatre into the lives of learners of all ages.

MTC Spring Gala co-chairs are Marie T. Gallagher, Hirofumi Otsuka, Thomas F. Secunda and Nigel Smith. The Host Committee will include Opal H. Bennett, Mary Ann and Vincent Q. Giffuni, Joanna Gleason, Andy Hartman, Jessica Hecht, Laurie B. and David C. Hodgson, Clyde B. Jones III, Lea Salonga, and Laura Weil and EJ Camp.

The Music Director for the evening will be Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb. Sound Design will be by Tony Award winner Leon Rothenberg and Lighting Design will be by Joel Shier. Stage Management will be by James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis.

Individual tickets for MTC's Spring Gala—including cocktails, dinner, and the show—are available for $6,000, $4,000, and $3,000. Tables of 10 are also available for $60,000, $40,000, and $30,000. Tickets and tables can be purchased online or by calling (212)-399-3000 ext. 4147.

About Jake Gyllenhaal

An Academy Award and Tony Award nominee, Gyllenhaal has starred in over 40 feature films and multiple theatre productions, bringing an unparalleled passion for his craft to every project. Gyllenhaal currently stars on Broadway in William Shakespeare's Othello alongside Denzel Washington. The production has broken box office records, grossing $2.8M in ticket sales in its first week of previews, ranking among the highest weekly grosses in Broadway history, and surpassing $3M in its first full week of post-opening performances. Gyllenhaal's psychologically complex portrayal of Iago drew high praise for bringing fresh intensity to the classic role, reaffirming his reputation as a fearless and dynamic performer. Following his breakout role in Donnie Darko (2001), Gyllenhaal's groundbreaking performance in Brokeback Mountain (2005) earned him Oscar and SAG nominations and a BAFTA win for Best Supporting Actor, cementing his status as one of Hollywood's most versatile and fearless actors. Other notable film credits include Nightcrawler (2014), which garnered BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG nominations for Lead Actor; Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019); Road House (2024) and its upcoming sequel where Gyllenhaal will reprise his role. Gyllenhaal executive produced and made his series debut in AppleTV+'s “Presumed Innocent,” earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor. The show remains among the most viewed dramas of all time on AppleTV+. “Presumed Innocent” was renewed for a second season with Gyllenhaal executive producing through his production company Nine Stories. For the stage, Gyllenhaal has performed in numerous productions including Kenneth Lonergan's This is Our Youth on London's West End, for which Gyllenhaal won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Outstanding Newcomer; Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George; Nick Payne's Constellations and If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet; and Sea Wall/A Life, written respectively by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, for which Gyllenhaal received a Tony nomination for Lead Actor. Currently in a three-year first-look film deal with Amazon MGM, Gyllenhaal's work as a producer through his company Nine Stories is equally noteworthy with producing credits for the stage and screen including Stronger (2017), Wildlife (2018), The Devil All the Time (2020), The Guilty (2021), Amazon's upcoming sequel to Road House, and Broadway's Sea Wall/A Life and Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play. At the 2021 Tony Awards, these two Broadway productions received a total of 12 Tony nominations combined, including both being nominated for Best Play.