Jake Gyllenhaal Discusses Learning Shakespeare for Broadway's OTHELLO

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tony award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal discussed several of his current and upcoming projects, including his turn as the villainous Iago in the 2025 Broadway production of Shakespeare's Othello.

This will be Gyllenhaal's first-ever Shakespeare play and he is currently preparing for the role with a Columbia University professor and an acting coach who has experience with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Gyllenhaal joked with THR about his Shakespeare debut, saying “Maybe I should have started with a sonnet."

On running lines, the actor admitted “It is learning another language. I have a bit of dyslexia, too, particularly within the articles of things — like, I’ll reverse them. Many people say, ‘But you learn so fast.’ And I’m like, ‘I drill these things.’“

Read the full interview at The Hollywood Reporter.

Othello will come to Broadway next season in a new production directed by Kenny Leon, starring Denzel Washington as the title character and Gyllenhaal as Iago.

The production will open in Spring 2025 and be produced by Brian Anthony Moreland.

Gyllenhaal has performed in numerous projects across the screen and stage. He starred in a West End production of the play This Is Our Youth and Broadway productions of the musical Sunday in the Park with George as well as the plays Constellations and Sea Wall/A Life. Onscreen, he will next be seen in the limited series Presumed Innocent, premiering June 12 on Apple TV+.