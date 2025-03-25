Denzel Washington and Kenny Leon Are Discussing OTHELLO Film Adaptation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last November, BroadwayWorld reported that Denzel Washington plans to appear in a film adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello, in which the actor is currently starring on Broadway. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Kenny Leon confirmed that there has "absolutely" been conversations with the actor about a film version and is hopeful about Jake Gyllenhaal joining as well.

Even though theater and film are “two different art forms," the potential film would need to "tell the same truth" as the Broadway production, which is set in the "The Near Future." A timeline for the film is unclear, as "we’re trying to get [the play] up first,” Leon noted. Othello is Washington and Leon's third project together, having previously collaborated on A Raisin in the Sun and Fences.

In a previous interview with Australia's The Today Show, Washington detailed several of his upcoming projects before retiring. "I'm only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make- probably not that many," Washington admitted. The actor's next projects include a part in a Steve McQueen film, Black Panther 3, a film version of Othello, and King Lear. It is unclear if Lear will be for the stage or screen.