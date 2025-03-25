News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

OTHELLO Launches Partnerships to Bring 2,000 Students to the Show

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Othello opened on Sunday at the Barrymore Theatre.

By: Mar. 25, 2025
The new Broadway production of Othello starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and New York City Department of Education to bring 2,000 students from across New York and New Jersey to the show which is currently playing a limited engagement at the Barrymore Theatre.

“For many of these teens, this will be their very first Broadway experience and seeing Denzel Washington (National Spokesperson) and Jake Gyllenhaal on stage will make it even more special and meaningful,” said Frank Sanchez, National Vice President of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Experiences like this allow Club teens to dream big and know that anything is possible, and we are grateful to the Production Team, the cast, Denzel, and Jake for this life-changing opportunity.”
 
Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Othello opened on Sunday at the Barrymore Theatre and will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 8. Read the reveiws for the production HERE
 
Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.
 






