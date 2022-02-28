Jaime Camil, Santino Fontana, Patti Murin & More to Star in New York Pops Gala

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, today announced an initial line-up of guest artists for its 39th Birthday Gala, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez, honoring the Academy and Grammy Award winning songwriting duo Kristen and Bobby Lopez on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, presented by The New York Pops.

Guest artists from across the Broadway, film and television community will perform selections from Kristen and Bobby Lopez's wide-ranging catalog including selections from Frozen, Frozen 2, Coco, The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q, and more. Participating artists include: Jennifer Barnhart (original Mrs. T and Bad Idea Bar in Avenue Q), Jaime Camil (Film, Television and Broadway star; the voice of Papá Rivera in Pixar's Coco), Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Tony Award nominee for originating the roles of Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut in Avenue Q), Santino Fontana (Tony Award winner and Hans in Frozen), Jordan Gelber (original Brian in Avenue Q), Ann Harada (original Christmas Eve in Avenue Q), Nikki M. James (Tony Award winner for the role of Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon), Mykal Kilgore (first national tour of The Book of Mormon), Rick Lyon (original Nicky and Trekkie Monster in Avenue Q), Patti Murin (original Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway), and John Tartaglia (Tony Award nominee for originating the roles of Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q). Additional guest artists to be announced; line-up subject to change.

Together, Kristen and Bobby Lopez have written music and lyrics for films including Disney's Frozen (for which they won an Academy Award and Grammy Award) and Pixar's Coco (for which they won a second Academy Award), as well as songs for the Marvel series WandaVision (Emmy Award win). Other major projects include the Broadway adaptation of Frozen and the motion picture Frozen 2. Their works with additional collaborators include the hit Broadway musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit.

In addition to its Music Honorees Kristen and Bobby Lopez, the Gala evening will pay tribute to Corporate Honorees Nicola Heryet (Principal, Avison Young) and John Osborn (Chief Executive Officer of OMD USA); Legacy Honoree June Freemanzon, founding board member of The New York Pops; and and PopsEd Honoree Ron Schaefer (Founder and Director of French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts).

"I'm so excited to celebrate new friends and old friends at our upcoming gala," said Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor. "As members of our board, Nicola Heryet and June Freemanzon have been instrumental to the orchestra's continued success. Ron Schaefer created French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts, a prestigious performing arts camp which has generously granted scholarships for our a??Kids on Stagea?? students to attend. John Osborn is a leading advertising professional with a long history in New York City, including his work on the uplifting "New York Miracle" campaign after September 11."

Proceeds from the Gala support The New York Pops orchestra and the organization's PopsEd music education programs that reach throughout all five boroughs of New York City. The concert is followed by a black-tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

The New York Pops' 2021-22 Carnegie Hall season also includes One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00pm and Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8:00pm featuring Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins.

Ticket Information:

Dinner Dance and Parquet Premium concert-only tickets include a tax-deductible donation and can be purchased at newyorkpops.org/gala2022 or by calling 212-765-7677. Tickets to the full gala evening range from $1,500 (concert and dinner seating for one) to $50,000 (premier concert seating and VIP dinner table for eight) and Parquet Premium concert-only tickets range from $200 to $300.

All other concert-only tickets range from $39 to $165 and are available via carnegiehall.org, CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800, or the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th and Seventh.