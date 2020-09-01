Jackie Burns, Jeremy Kushnier, Micaela Diamond and More Set for New York Theatre Barn's September Virtual Programming

Live streams of NYTB's New Works Series will take place each Wednesday evening at 7PM ET.

New York Theatre Barn will continue to host weekly free live streams of its New Works Series each Wednesday evening at 7PM ET. Upcoming September installments of the series include excerpts from the new musicals A Walk On The Moon, Walt and Roy, We Live In Cairo, Loch Ness and more. Available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, the live 45-minute series includes excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team.

September 9, 2020 @ 7PM ET

Walt and Roy

Book, Music and Lyrics by Richard Allen and Taran Gray (Freedom Riders)

Featuring live performances by Charity Farrell and Payson Lewis (NBC's The Sing-Off, BAZ: Star Crossed Love)

Walt and Roy follows the journey of the Disney brothers, from their roots in Los Angeles in 1923, through producing their first feature length animated film: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" in 1937. The musical chronicles the mental stress of Walt Disney, the special relationship between Walt and Roy, and their genius in creating the "House of Mouse."

Loch Ness

Book and Music by Marshall Pailet (Triassic Parq, Baghdaddy)

Book and Lyrics by A.D. Penedo (Baghdaddy)

Directed by Marshall Pailet

Choreographed by Misha Shields (Baghdaddy)

Musical Direction/Supervision by Madeline Smith (Waitress)

Featuring live performances by Kaylin Hedges (Annie) and Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Head Over Heels)

Is there a creature that inhabits the waters of Loch Ness? 12-year-old Haley is stuck on her father's research expedition that aims to answer that question once and for all. Struggling with the unexpected disappearance of her mother at sea, Haley escapes her father's ship to find her, but instead she finds the most legendary water monster of all time. Upon learning of the creature's dark history, the two embark on an epic quest to escape Loch Ness in this larger-than-life musical adventure.

September 16, 2020 @ 7PM ET

Love, Rosie

Music and Lyrics by Zack Zadek (Deathless)

Book by Peter Duchan (Dogfight)

Based on the 2014 Lionsgate film and 2004 novel Where Rainbows End

Featuring live performances by Zack Zadek

Two interconnected lives are tracked over the course of 30 years, asking the question: what is a love story?

Wonder Boy

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jaime Jarrett

Featuring live performances by Joshuah Dominique (Elementary Spacetime Show) and Sav Souza (1776, Lempicka)

When Jackson steals a mysterious drug from his super genius twin sister, he transforms into Wonder Boy, a superhero with unparalleled strength, the ability to fly, and automatic self-healing powers. Jackson must navigate his new identity as a superhero, as well as his identity as a transgender man. As he battles crime, reconnects with his lesbian ex-girlfriend, and begins to lose his twin sister to a mystifying memory loss disease, he must face his masculinity, his vulnerability, what it means to be a superhero, and what it means to be a man.

September 23, 2020 @ 7PM ET

A Walk On The Moon

Book and Additional Lyrics by Pamela Gray

Music and Lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman (Bright Lights, Big City, Rooms: A Rock Romance)

Based on the motion picture by Pamela Gray

Directed by Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons, Next Fall)

Choreographed by Josh Prince (Beautiful, Shrek)

Music Supervision by Greg Anthony Rassen (Bandstand, An American in Paris)

Featuring live performances by Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then)

A Walk on the Moon is a heart-stirring new musical that transports audiences to the summer of 1969. Man is about to take his first steps on the moon. Pearl Kantrowitz, a dutiful housewife, is spending another season with her husband and family in the Catskills just miles from Woodstock. Sensing the change in the air and longing to take a giant leap of her own, Pearl begins a love affair with a free-spirited traveling salesman. But when this whirlwind romance pulls her away from the life she's always known, Pearl must decide if she's truly ready to leave her world behind.

We Live In Cairo

Book, Music and Lyrics by The Lazours

Featuring live performances by Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour

Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets in 2011 to overthrow President Hosni Mubarak, We Live In Cairo follows six revolutionary students armed with laptops and cameras, guitars and spray cans as they come of age in contemporary Cairo. We Live In Cairo moves from the jubilation of Tahrir Square through the tumultuous years that followed. As escalating division and violence lead to a military crackdown, the revolutionaries of Tahrir must confront the question of how-or even whether-to keep their dreams of change alive.

September 30, 2020 @ 7PM ET

The Lucky Boy

Book, Music and Lyrics by Kirsten Childs

Directed by John Simpkins

Musical Direction by Jennifer Peacock

Featuring live performances by Malik Bilbrew, Aidan Cole, Kate Fahey and Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love In Hate Nation)

The Lucky Boy is a satirical one-act musical which examines what happens when a country is held hostage by a tyrant's rule. Cruel King Ambrose kills citizens who don't proclaim him adorable. When it's predicted that an illegal alien baby named Lucky will grow up to surpass him in adorability, Ambrose throws the child into a nuclear waste bin. Eighteen years later, Ambrose discovers Lucky's still alive and hella adorable.

Borderline

Music and Lyrics by Benjamin Velez

Book by Aryanna Garber

Directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George)

Music Directed by David Gardos

Produced by Joshua Goodman

Featuring live performances by Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince Of Broadway, Porgy and Bess, Falsettos)

Borderline is a new musical dramedy about a girl living with Borderline Personality Disorder and struggling for normalcy amidst a revolving door of therapists, medications, and dysfunctional relationships. This new musical is a deeply personal story that explores the highs and lows, heartache and absurdity, of living on the borderline.

The New Works Series is produced and hosted by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. The company will be giving a percentage of its donations each month to several charities that support black lives and civil rights. Since the end of March, the company has presented 20 virtual installments of its New Works Series (among other programming), has presented 44 new musicals, lifted up 75 writers, and has supported 12 charities, including: NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Black Women Playwrights' Group, Darkness Rising, The Black Youth Project, The Okra Project, The Next Wave Initiative, Color of Change, and Campaign Zero. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

