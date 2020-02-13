Veteran Actor Of Screen And Stage - Jordan Charney - Will Appear At PREformances At Merkin Hall

For over half a century Jordan Charney has been a forceful presence in the world of entertainment as a performer, writer, director and teacher.

His performing career began in the early days of live television and he was an acting member of the groundbreaking revolutionizing 60's theater group, The Open Theater. Daytime television audiences warmly remember Charney from his days on the soaps - most memorably at Sam Lucas on Another World and its spinoff - Somerset. Primetime television audiences will recognize Mr. Charney from as far back as Mr. Angelino on the 1980's hit show, Three's Company to his ongoing position on the bench as Judge Donald Karan on Law and Order.

Feature film credits include Ghostbusters, Network, Frances, Those Lips Those Eyes, Hospital and Linda, just to name a few. New York theater audiences have seen Mr. Charney on and off-Broadway in starring roles in dozens of productions, including Harold Pinter's The Birthday Party, Lanford Wilson's Talley's Folly, William Nicholson's Shadowlands (with Nigel Hawthorne and Jane Alexander), both Troilus and Cressida directed by Sir Peter Hall, and Measure for Measure at the New York Shakespeare Festival in Central Park and Willie Holtzman's Something You Did with Joanna Gleason at Primary Stages. From the Goodman Theater in Chicago to the Huntington in Boston, most regional theaters in the country have featured performances by Mr. Charney, including Center Stage in Baltimore where he was named Best Male Actor for his tour de force performance of Donald Waldman in Willie Holtzman's Hearts.

Mr. Charney's upcoming appearance at Merkin Hall on Monday, March 2nd at 7pm at Merkin Hall marks his return to the concert hall, having recently performed the role of the narrator both in Kim D. Sherman's Songbird and the Eagle with the San Jose Chamber Orchestra and in Schoenberg's haunting Survivor from Warsaw at NJPAC. Mr. Charney starred in the premiere performance of his play A Chekov Concert at the Moscow Art Theater, where he was one of the first western performers ever to appear on that stage.

On PREFORMANCES' Like the Wind concert on March 2nd, Mr. Charney will narrate scenes from Verdi's opera Otello, to be sung by Metropolitan Opera tenor Errin Brooks and PREFORMANCES host, soprano Allison Charney. Also on the program are flutists Elizabeth Mann and Marya Martin and pianists Donna Weng Friedman and Craig Ketter.

For tickets and more information go to: www.preformances.org.





