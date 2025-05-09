JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN to Present Spirit Week 2.0

Events will include “I SCREAM Social," “Silent Disco," and more.
John Proctor Is the Villain will present Spirit Week 2.0, featuring post-show activations for ticket holders and fans for all performances next week from Tuesday, May 13 through Sunday, May 18 including an “I SCREAM Social” in partnership with Van Leeuwen, “Honors Lit Day,” “Silent Disco,” and “School Spirit Day” at the Booth Theatre (222 W 45th St).
Events will kick off on Tuesday, May 13 for an “I SCREAM Social” in partnership with Van Leeuwen where audience members will receive a free scoop of ice cream, while supplies last, from a truck parked outside the Booth Theatre following the 7PM performance.
On Wednesday, May 14, the popular “Honors Lit Day” returns in collaboration with No Book Bans for a special post-show giveaway of banned books for ticketholders after both the matinee and evening performances. First organized in 2022, No Book Bans is a coalition of theatre artists, theatres for young people, and other organizations opposing efforts to ban books and works of theatre from young people.
John Proctor is the Villian will be taking over Shubert Alley on Thursday, May 15 for a post-show “Silent Disco” dance party, presented by @whatthefloat with songs curated by audience members prior to the performance.
On Friday, May 16, audience members are encouraged to proudly wear their school merch and colors for “School Spirit Day.”
Finally, on Saturday, May 17 & Sunday, May 18, limited edition posters will be given out following each of the weekend’s performances.
Performances for Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor Is the Villain, starring Sadie Sink with direction by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor, began on Broadway on Thursday, March 20, ahead of a Monday, April 14 opening night.
John Proctor Is the Villain stars Sadie Sink as ‘Shelby Holcomb’. She is joined by Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.
In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play – “one of the most anticipated of the season” (The New York Times) – shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.
Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes