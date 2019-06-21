JIMMYS BLOG: Meet a Nominee from the Tommy Tune Awards, Adam Kral!

This year, a record 86 high school students from across America will participate in The Jimmy Awards, competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the eleventh annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 24.

Jimmy Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts. Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the inside scoop on this year's Jimmy Awards with student blogger Adam Kral- a nominee from Houston's Tommy Tune Awards. Earlier this year, he won the title of Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Bert in Houston Christian High School's Mary Poppins.

This is my fourth time in NYC, and every time I come here this city seems to get better and better! After some close encounters with a few vehicles during the walk to Tisch on the first day, I'm proud to say I'm slowly learning the proper way to cross a street in New York.

Not only have I been learning my way around the streets of New York, but I'm also learning a thing or two about the more intricate ropes of musical theatre. Today, we had a mock dance audition where we learned we should never walk out of a door during this experience regretting having not given it our all. I see this as an important lesson I will carry with me throughout the week, as I have some trouble getting in my head during theatrical intensives.

Luckily, I've made tons of friends during these first few days to help me compensate for any nerves I may feel (everyone here is freaking awesome). This week, I'm most looking forward to working on a tribute piece to the musical Wicked, which will be choreographed Wayne Cilento! I love to dance, and now I'll have the chance to work with one of Broadways best choreographers. There's so much to love about the Jimmy's, and every day here in New York and with these people is like a dream come true. I can't wait until tomorrow when we get to see the winner of last year's awards, Andrew Barth Feldman, in Dear Evan Hansen!

