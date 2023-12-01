JERSEY BOYS Teases 20th Anniversary Tour

It looks like Jersey Boys will be hitting the road in 2025!

The show's official Instagram account teased a 20th Anniversary Tour, sharing, "JERSEY BOYS will return to the road. A 20th Anniversary Tour in 2025 has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Ahhh, just a little bit longer!"

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Blessed by awards all over the world, Jersey Boys has been seen by over 27 million people.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus