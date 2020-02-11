JAGGED LITTLE PILL Releases New Block Of Tickets Through December 20, 2020

A new block of tickets is now on sale for Jagged Little Pill, the new hit Broadway musical playing at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St., NYC). Tickets are now on sale through December 20, 2020 at Telecharge.com.

Featuring lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill features an original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys - a seemingly perfect suburban family - strive to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community. Declared a "Critic's Pick", The New York Times hails Jagged Little Pill as "joyful and redemptive, rousing and real." Rolling Stone awards the musical "Four stars! 'Jagged Little Pill' Burns with passion. It's essential medicine that must be swallowed and enjoyed so we can be cured. I want to see it again, and again."

Starring as "The Healys" in the Broadway production are Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena (Anastasia) as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as "Bella," Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at A.R.T. Completing the cast are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, DeAnne Stewart, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

Atlantic Records has partnered with Jagged Little Pill for the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the production to the label's elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums. The album was officially released on December 6, 2019, the day after the show's opening night on Broadway.

The pre-Broadway world premiere production of Jagged Little Pill ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5 - July 15, 2018, at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. The 10-week engagement marked the longest-running and highest-grossing production in the theater's history. Variety declared the musical "Triumphant! Not since Rent has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life." BuzzFeed described the show as "stirring, breathtaking and exceptionally relevant...work this ambitious broadens our perspective of what theater can do." NPR declared, "Morissette's anthems are now for the ages. Visually interpreted in Jagged Little Pill with an absorbing intimacy and ingenuity, they reach down to our deepest raw selves, regardless of who we are."

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Nearly 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With nine eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent twenty years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.

The Jagged Little Pill creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (Parade); Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen); Tony-nominated Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge!); Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (Waitress); Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (Spring Awakening); Hair, Wig, and Make-up Designer J. Jared Janas (Sunset Boulevard). Production Stage Management is by Ira Mont (The Producers).





