JAGGED LITTLE PILL Behind-the-Scenes Book Will Arrive This Fall
This fall, Grand Central Publishing will release Jagged Little Pill- an official behind-the-scenes look at the powerful new musical based on Alanis Morissette's cult classic album Jagged Little Pill. The book will arrive on September 29, 2020.
Click here to pre-order.
Featuring lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill features an original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).
Now, for the first time, this book will take you behind the scenes with stunning photography, original in-depth interviews with the cast, crew, Alanis Morisette, and Diablo Cody, and an introduction from Morissette herself on the album's genesis and journey from release to acclaimed musical-including details and anecdotes on her collaboration on the show. Including the full annotated libretto and a retrospective look at Alanis's artistic influences and the significance of the album within the cultural context of the 90s as well as its long-term impact on the music world as we know it, this beautifully rendered book is a must-have keepsake for anyone who has been touched by this production or Morissette's music.
