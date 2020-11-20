Isaac Mizrahi Brings Café Carlyle Concert Series to BroadwayWorld Events

Isaac Mizrahi returns to Café Carlyle with a special concert series called ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE, full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room.

Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark, the show is being presented on the BroadwayWorld Events pay-per-view streaming platform. The first show will be released on Friday December 4 at 8p EST. Three additional completely unique shows will be released on January 8, February 12, and March 19. Each show will kick off with a live premiere event, featuring a special chat, which will include Mizrahi himself, and then will be available on demand for 30 days.

Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer. The December 4 show will include special guest Suzanne Vega. Guests for future shows will be announced at a later date.

Since 2017, Isaac Mizrahi has had an annual residence at Café Carlyle, winning praise from the New York Times who coined him "...a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy."

About the series, Mizrahi said, "I've been performing at Café Carlyle for the past four years, it feels like my home. This is my chance to continue the tradition and bring my show to even more people."

ABOUT Isaac Mizrahi

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted seven seasons of The Isaac Mizrahi Show, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television.

Mizrahi has directed several theatrical productions including A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the annual presentation of Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. He has performed at Café Carlyle, Joe's Pub and The McCarter Theatre, to name a few of many venues.

Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.

For more, visit HelloIsaac.com.

Follow Isaac Mizrahi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For press inquiries, please contact Matt Gross, matt@heartspadepr.com.

