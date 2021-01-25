Isaac Mizrahi Announces Lea DeLaria As Guest For Third Show Of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE
Get your tickets here!
Isaac Mizrahi presents the third show of his virtual concert series, ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE, full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. The show will premiere on February 12 at 8pm EST with special guest Lea DeLaria, best known for her role as "Big Boo" on the hit Neflix series Orange Is The New Black.
Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, the show is being presented on the BroadwayWorld Events pay-per-view streaming platform. The live premiere event will feature a special chat with Isaac during the show. The concert will remain on demand for 30 days after the premiere. One more completely unique show in the series premieres on March 19.
Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer.
Since 2017, Isaac Mizrahi has had an annual residence at Café Carlyle, winning praise from the New York Times who said, "...he is determined to challenge the cultural status quo and help blaze a path into a more liberated future where few subjects are off-limits. And his Café Carlyle engagement is a big deal."
About performing with Lea DeLaria, Mizrahi said, "I am so lucky to know Lea DeLaria, she's an inspiration in life and a fantastic guest in my show!"
Tickets for this performance will be available beginning January 25th at events.broadwayworld.com.
