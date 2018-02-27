Is Michael Riedel Departing the NY Post for Radio?

Could Michael Riedel, a longtime fixture of the NYC theatre community, be departing The New York Post?

It was announced earlier today Riedel will join Len Berman as the co-host for 710 WOR/New York morning show, beginning March 5.

Moments ago Riedel announced at TEDxBROADWAY that in two weeks he'll be the former NY Post Theater columnist.

NY Times reporter Michael Paulson tweeted that per The Post, they are hoping to continue Riedel's Broadway column in "some capacity" but that "details have yet to be worked out."

Riedel was not immediately available for comment at the time of writing.

WOR Programming director Tom Cuddy told Radio Ink: "After a four-month search, we are super fortunate to have a triple-triple threat like Michael joining WOR. He has been a successful newspaper writer for decades, he co-hosted a TV show for over 20 years, and now he's joining us in a full-time capacity to pursue a lifelong passion for radio."Michael Riedel has been a theater columnist for The New York Post since 1998. He worked at the Daily News (New York) for five years before returning to the Post and has written for The Guardian, Harper's Bazaar, Mirabella, Departures, and Commentary.

He co-hosted PBS' Theater Talk for 24 years, is a contributor to the BBC, and has appeared on Larry King Live, the Today show, Good Morning America, and many other news programs. Riedel is the author of The New York Times bestseller Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

