Michael Riedel Will Join 710 WOR Morning Show as Co-Host

According to Radio Ink, Broadway personality Michael Riedel will join Len Berman as the co-host for 710 WOR/New York morning show, beginning March 5.

WOR Programming director Tom Cuddy told Radio Ink: "After a four-month search, we are super fortunate to have a triple-triple threat like Michael joining WOR. He has been a successful newspaper writer for decades, he co-hosted a TV show for over 20 years, and now he's joining us in a full-time capacity to pursue a lifelong passion for radio."

Michael Riedel has been a theater columnist for The New York Post since 1998. He worked at the Daily News (New York) for five years before returning to the Post and has written for The Guardian, Harper's Bazaar, Mirabella, Departures, and Commentary.

He co-hosted PBS' Theater Talk for 24 years, is a contributor to the BBC, and has appeared on Larry King Live, the Today show, Good Morning America, and many other news programs. Riedel is the author of The New York Times bestseller Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway.

